The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Housing & development Money News

South Korea's Lotte Hotels & Resorts brings its lifestyle-brand hotel to the Loop

Seoul-based Lotte Hotels & Resorts is holding a grand opening Thursday for L7 Chicago by Lotte, the first L7-branded hotel in the U.S. meant to appeal to younger travelers.

By  Abby Miller
   
SHARE South Korea's Lotte Hotels & Resorts brings its lifestyle-brand hotel to the Loop
Entrance to the hotel L7 Chicago by Lotte at 225 N. Wabash Ave.

L7 Chicago by Lotte at 225 N. Wabash Ave. in the Loop.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

South Korea’s largest luxury hotel chain is introducing a new brand to the U.S. and picked Chicago as the home of its flagship property.

Seoul-based Lotte Hotels & Resorts is holding a grand opening Thursday for L7 Chicago by Lotte, the company’s first L7-branded hotel in the U.S. It’s the third Lotte property in the U.S., with the other two hotels in New York and Seattle.

Chicago was chosen because of its central location in the U.S. and its status as a world-class destination city, according to L7 Chicago General Manager Adam Gurgiolo.

The lobby of L7 Chicago with some guests sitting in chairs talking by a window and another person sitting at a table working on a laptop.

The lobby of the new L7 Chicago by Lotte in the Loop.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The L7 brand is a lifestyle hotel designed “to bring new experiences and inspiration to culture creators and millennials,” according to Lotte’s website.

In-room amenities include Nespresso machines, Molekule air purifiers and wellness baskets — complete with yoga mats, light weights, stretch bands and massage balls.

The property — with an interior color scheme of blue, green and teal — replaces the former Kimpton Hotel Monaco Chicago at 225 N. Wabash Ave. The building sold for $36 million in January 2022, property records show. Like Kimpton, the new hotel has 191 rooms.

A partial view of the hotel's guest room showing a small seating area and bench seating in front of a window.

The redesigned guest rooms at L7 Chicago by Lotte.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Throughout its transition, the 14-story hotel never fully closed, said Kathleen Arnold, project manager at Chicago-based McHugh Construction. The company was the general contractor while New York-based firm AvroKO was the designer.

Arnold said McHugh used a “waterfall effect” approach, where construction work started on the top floor then worked its way down.

The more than century-old building was formerly a hat factory and still includes some of its original quirks — like a gentle upward slope on the ground floor and a basement attic, where newly installed ductwork was hidden.

“It’s a very unique building, but that’s kind of part of the fun,” Arnold said.

Restaurant seating with grills in the center of tables at Perilla, a Korean steakhouse opening at L7 Chicago by Lotte this summer.

Korean steakhouse Perilla will be opening a second location inside L7 Chicago by Lotte this summer.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Each room was renovated as well as the lobby. And a restaurant space was built out on the ground floor to welcome the second outpost of West Loop’s Korean restaurant Perilla. The restaurant is expected to open later this summer and will offer diners “a new take on the classic Chicago steakhouse with its Korean BBQ experience,” Gurgiolo said in an emailed statement.

McHugh started work on the lobby and restaurant in late August 2023. Work on the hotel rooms started November 2023 and finished in March. Some parts of the property, like the lobby, were a complete gut job. Old tile flooring was torn out and replaced with wood, and the fireplace was expanded with teal tiles that extend to the ceiling, Arnold said.

Lotte Hotels & Resorts is the hospitality branch of Lotte Corp., a multinational conglomerate covering industries such as retail, food, manufacturing and tourism.

Next Up In Business
Thousands of Xfinity customers without internet service across Chicago
Co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market opens in Rogers Park
Federal Reserve sees some progress on inflation but envisions just one rate cut this year
Visit Chicago Southland names Mary Patchin as head of tourism bureau
Democratic National Convention poised to drive up hotel room rates this summer — even more than Lollapalooza
Curfew kerfuffle? Opinions different as night and day on earlier curfew for youths downtown
The Latest
SIXCOSTUMES-061324-04.jpg
Theater
All that glitters — the costumes fit for a queen in the musical 'Six'
British costume designer Gabriella Slade won a Tony Award in 2022 for her work.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Riot Fest co-founder Michael Petryshyn says the cost of staging the fest in Bridgeview will be "in the same ballpark" as the price tag in Douglass Park.
Riot Fest
EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' process drove Riot Fest out of Douglass Park, co-founder says
With move from Chicago to southwest suburban Bridgeview, Michael “Riot Mike” Petryshyn looks forward to “going somewhere where people want you.”
By Selena Fragassi
 
Schubas_BigShoulders.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Comic book series set in Chicago and 'love letter' to the city launches on Kickstarter
With words by John Dudley and art by Scott Gray, “Big Shoulders” explores the journeys of several characters in Chicago who have big aspirations. The “urban fantasy” will feature aliens, dragons and immortal beings — but also plenty of Chicago history.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Rolling Meadows' Ian Miletic (10) lines up and hits a long two against Palatine last season.
High School Basketball
Rolling Meadows' Ian Miletic commits to Marquette
By Joe Henricksen
 
Donald Trump, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap, blaser and white oxford, speaks into a microphone.
Columnists
Trump turns soft on abortion ban. Will anti-abortion hardliners turn out for him this fall?
When push comes to shove, Trump is betting critics of his approach will swallow their reservations and turn out for the man who ensured Roe’s demise.
By Jacob Sullum
 