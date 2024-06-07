Red Stars' match at Wrigley Field the latest sign of club's turnaround

When a group of investors led by Laura Ricketts purchased the Red Stars in September, the club’s fans were optimistic the new ownership could help the troubled franchise turn around. Under former owner Arnim Whisler and deposed coach Rory Dames, the team became an emblem for many of the worst problems with women’s soccer.

Saturday night’s match at Wrigley Field against Bay FC could be a symbol the Red Stars are back on the right path.

“Laura’s come in and she’s worked hard, she’s tried to make a lot of changes, meaningful changes,” Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher said. “Some things are seen, some things are going to take a lot more time. It’s a big project, the overhaul and everything else.”

Because of Ricketts’ presence, the Red Stars have access to funds they didn’t in the past. They can also synergize with the Ricketts-owned baseball team to raise their profile, building a link that goes beyond star forward Mallory Swanson being married to Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

That bond will be strengthened Saturday, albeit in an ironic way. As Naeher noted, women’s soccer players have fought to avoid playing on baseball fields with narrow soccer pitches.

Of course, Saturday’s match is a little different. A Red Stars spokesperson said there’s been a “surge” in sales the last few days but declined to provide a number of tickets sold, though the team is trying to break the NWSL attendance record of 34,130 set last October by OL Reign for Megan Rapinoe’s farewell match.

“This is a very unique opportunity for players and coaches and the Red Stars and the city of Chicago to have a really unique opportunity for history,” Naeher said.

Playing in Chicago proper has also been unique for the Red Stars.

In 2022 as part of a doubleheader with the Fire, the Red Stars faced San Diego Wave FC at Soldier Field. Other than that, they’ve been a suburban team, playing at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview since 2016 with previous stops in Lisle, River Forest and Evanston.

Now there’s speculation the Red Stars are looking to leave Bridgeview and play in the city. While Naeher and coach Lorne Donaldson kicked those questions upstairs, both were intrigued by playing more games within city limits.

“It would help the attendance for sure,” Donaldson said. “That’s what the game is all about; people coming to the game, especially young people coming from wherever they come from, church or a bar and come to a game and enjoy themselves. It would be great.”

With this match, the Red Stars are hoping to ride the wave of women’s sports that’s seen the Sky and WNBA become part of the local and national discourse. Naeher is confident that can happen under Ricketts.

“She’s committed to making this one of the best clubs in the league and in the world,” Naeher said.

NOTE: Tickets for the match are available through the Cubs’ ticketing website, which can be accessed via the Red Stars’ homepage. Customers are limited to 14 tickets.