Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Red Stars will play match at Wrigley Field

The teams already have one connection: Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is married to Red Stars forward Mallory Swanson.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Mallory Swanson hugs Dansby Swanson at Wrigley Field

Mallory Swanson’s Red Stars will play a match at Wrigley Field, home field of husband Dansby Swanson and the Cubs.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Red Stars are heading to the North Side.

The club announced they will play a match against Bay FC at Wrigley Field on June 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

“Playing at Wrigley Field will be the event that fans of the Red Stars, Cubs and Chicago sports won’t want to miss,” Red Stars president Karen Leetzow said in a statement. We look forward to representing our great city and showing Chicago fans and the country how talented this club is and the intense level of competition that exists on the pitch every week in the NWSL and in Chicago’s backyard.”

This will be the first NWSL match played at Wrigley. The NASL’s Chicago Sting used to play some of their home matches at the stadium, and it hosted a friendly between European soccer clubs A.S. Roma and Zaglebie Lubin in 2012. Northwestern has played football games at Wrigley in recent seasons.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Chicago Red Stars to Wrigley Field,” Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said. “This is a historic first for both organizations. We’re proud to join forces with the Red Stars to bring this event to life for the players, fans and our city.”

Ticket presale for Red Stars season ticket holders will start Thursday at 10 a.m. Sales for Cubs season ticket holders begins Monday, April 15. Ticket sales to the general public starts on Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m.

The match will be broadcast live on ION.

