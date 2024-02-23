Evanston introduces new grant for small businesses, offering up to $25K

As part of a new initiative, Evanston will grant up to $25,000 to small businesses struggling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public health emergency of COVID-19 officially ended in spring 2023, but the pandemic’s punishing impact on local businesses continues.

“We have consistently heard feedback from business owners that they are still struggling with pandemic recovery,” said the city's Economic Development Division in an email.

Evanston also unveiled three other programs last week that include helping businesses adopt environmentally-friendly practices such as composting and electric vehicle charging; entrepreneurs grow new businesses; and renovate commercial storefronts.

The city is accepting applications until June 30 for the new Small Business Recovery Program from eligible enterprises that were operating on or before March 13, 2020. Grants could fund initiatives such as buying equipment, hiring employees and marketing.

The Small Business Recovery Program has $250,000 in funding, which is a portion of the $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that the city earmarked last year to support its business districts.

“Small, independently owned businesses define Evanston's economic and cultural identity,” said the program’s website. The initiative aims to “to protect our small business economy and preserve Evanston's economic and cultural fabric.”

For the three other small business programs, applications are open until funds run out.

The Entrepreneurship Support Program aims to help eligible businesses operating for two years or less, including pop-ups and home-based ventures. Grants of up to $5,000 can be used for basic start-up costs such as licensing fees, certifications, equipment, operating expenses and other eligible costs.

In the last two years, Evanston saw a significant increase in fledgling home-based businesses. However, “it can be challenging for new businesses to scale up, especially when it comes to finding a brick-and-mortar space,” noted the city’s Economic Development Division.

Another initiative, the Storefront Modernization Program , supports small businesses with upgrading buildings in the city’s business districts. Projects might include replacing doors and windows and adding new signs and awnings.

Evanston is offering rebates of 50% of the cost for interior renovation if a business is located in a tax increment financing district, or exterior improvements of up to $10,000.

The re-launch of the popular Sustain Evanston program encourages eco-friendly practices at small businesses. Grants of up to $25,000 could fund renewable energy systems, electric appliances, composting or recycling services, reusable containers, green infrastructure, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and more.

Last year, Evanston funded 18 sustainable small business projects worth more than $200,000. Projects included composting at florist shop FlowersFlowers, Picnic restaurant and Sketchbook Brewing Co.; and EV charging at Collective Resource Compost Co-op and the bakery Oxcart/Hewn Bread.

Grants also funded appliances at Good to Go Jamaican Cuisine, Inspired Indian Cooking, Siam Paragon, Belgian Chocolatier Piron and Hartigan's Ice Cream Shoppe, among others.