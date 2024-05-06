Man fatally struck by Metra train in Des Plaines
At about 7:15 p.m., a 56-year-old man was hit by inbound Metra train #666 at the Des Plaines station at 1501 Miner Street, according to Des Plaines police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The incident remains under investigation, according to a Metra spokesperson. Metra police are investigating the incident.
