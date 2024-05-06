The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man fatally struck by Metra train in Des Plaines

At about 7:15 p.m., a 56-year-old man was hit by inbound Metra train #666 at the Des Plaines station at 1501 Miner Street, according to Des Plaines police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG

Sun-Times file

A Metra train fatally struck a pedestrian Monday evening in Des Plaines, according to Des Plaines police.

About 7:15 p.m., a 56-year-old man was hit by inbound Metra train No. 666 at the Des Plaines station, 1501 Miner St., according to Des Plaines police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation, according to a Metra spokesperson. Metra police are investigating the incident.

