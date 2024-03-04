CW26 will simulcast Marquee’s broadcast of Cubs game March 12

It’s only an exhibition, but the Cubs’ game March 12 will have significance on the Chicago sports media landscape.

The 8 p.m. game against the Brewers will simulcast on the Cubs’ Marquee Sports Network and Weigel Broadcasting’s WCIU, branded as CW26. Marquee will use the game as a promotional tool, and Weigel will make it known that they’re available to air local teams’ games.

WCIU, which broadcasts over the air on Channel 26.1, also is available on streaming services Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, neither of which carries Marquee.

Weigel, meanwhile, is effectively throwing its hat in the ring to teams looking for a place to air games. The Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox are exploring their options for broadcast partners as they approach the end of their contract with NBC Sports Chicago in October.

Pro teams across the country have turned to over-the-air stations to carry games amid the struggles of regional sports networks, namely Diamond Sports Group’s Bally-branded channels. In fact, Weigel announced last month that it created a network of broadcast channels to air 10 Bucks games that originally were slated for Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Weigel already is part of the local sports broadcast scene, carrying Red Stars, Sky, Wolves and high school football and basketball games. It hasn’t aired a Cubs game since Sept. 16, 2019, when WCIU picked up a game against the Reds that had to move from ABC 7 because of a conflict with the show “Bachelor In Paradise.”