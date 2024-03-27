The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Sports Media Sports Cubs

ESPN will examine Cubs’ switch from David Ross to Craig Counsell on opening-night broadcast

The network will air the Cubs-Rangers season opener exclusively, with the “Sunday Night Baseball” crew of Karl Ravech, analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney on the call.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE ESPN will examine Cubs’ switch from David Ross to Craig Counsell on opening-night broadcast
Karl Ravech (from left), Tim Kurkjian and David Ross broadcast a game for ESPN in 2019.

Karl Ravech (from left), Tim Kurkjian and David Ross broadcast a game for ESPN in 2019.

ESPN

When the Cubs replaced manager David Ross with Craig Counsell, the pervading reaction around baseball was shock. ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” TV voice Karl Ravech, who previously worked with Ross at the network, thought the decision was unfair.

“I thought that the team showed what you want a team to show under a manager, which is this willingness to fight, to exceed some expectations, to get better as the season goes along, to have a clubhouse where the chemistry is terrific,” Ravech said. “I thought given the boxes that you generally would check, David was checking them all.”

Not to the Cubs. The matter will be a topic of discussion during ESPN’s exclusive broadcast of the Cubs-Rangers game Thursday night. The “SNB” crew of Ravech, analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney will have the call.

“We had our Thursday night call, and one of the questions that came up was how do you quantify the value of a manager,” Ravech said. “Is there an advanced metric which allows you to say Craig Counsell is going to be worth X amount of victories relative to Dave Roberts or Dave Ross or Alex Cora? So that will be a conversation we have during the game.”

With the Brewers, Counsell earned praise for his handling of the bullpen. But Devin Williams and Josh Hader, who were stars under Counsell, won’t be walking out of the Cubs’ bullpen. In fact, of the eight relievers on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster, six were with the team last year.

“They talk about what’s the hardest part about managing, and it’s about dealing with the pitching,” Perez said. “How is he going to manage his bullpen differently than David Ross did? [Newcomer] Hector Neris was used in Houston as that left-hander that could get lefties out because of his splitter. We’ll see how [Counsell] uses him and the value that Neris is going to have to that bullpen.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to the bullpen. Will the bullpen come through for Craig Counsell?”

Next Up In Sports
What happens when new White Sox voice John Schriffen meets former White Sox voice Jason Benetti?
Blackhawks helping prospect Oliver Moore learn new ways to utilize, fluctuate speed
White Sox players surprise fans in the Loop with free hot dogs ahead of Opening Day
The pressure is (still) on Bears coach Matt Eberflus
Staring into the abyss of smelt netting in Chicago
Blackhawks ride much-needed hot start to victory against Flames
The Latest
Oliver Moore
Blackhawks
Blackhawks helping prospect Oliver Moore learn new ways to utilize, fluctuate speed
Entering the NCAA Tournament at the end of his freshman season at Minnesota, Moore has increased his production, improved his communication and diversified the ways he takes advantage of his world-class skating ability.
By Ben Pope
 
FARMERSMARKET-080723-01.jpg
Logan Square
Logan Square Farmers Market moves south ahead of construction project
The market is holding a “dry run” on Sunday, April 7, at its temporary location on Kedzie Avenue, between the monument and Fullerton Avenue, before the market opens on May 12.
By David Struett
 
White Sox
White Sox players surprise fans in the Loop with free hot dogs ahead of Opening Day
“Who doesn’t want a hot dog at 10 a.m.?” White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets told reporters Wednesday.
By Sophie Sherry
 
REED-040321-34.jpg
Crime
Freed by governor, Gerald Reed now faces retrial in 1990 double murder
Reed’s life sentence was commuted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2021, but Reed’s lawyer says that doesn’t prevent prosecutors from retrying him.
By Frank Main
 
image0 (13).jpeg
Bears
The pressure is (still) on Bears coach Matt Eberflus
Eberflus looks like a new man.
By Patrick Finley
 