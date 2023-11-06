The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs fire David Ross as manager and hire Craig Counsell in shocking move

The former Brewers manager had been considering the Mets and Guardians, or staying in Milwaukee.

By  Gene Farris
   
SHARE Cubs fire David Ross as manager and hire Craig Counsell in shocking move
Craig Counsell

The Cubs will hire former Brewers manager Craig Counsell to replace David Ross.

Quinn Harris/AP

In a shocking move, the Cubs are hiring Craig Counsell to replace David Ross as manager, a source confirmed.

Counsell’s contract with the Brewers expired on Oct. 31 and he was considering either staying in Milwaukee or moving to the New York Mets or Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians were ruled out when they hired Seattle Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt to replace Terry Francona, who retired at the end of this season.

There was no word on the status of Ross, a favorite of President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. Ross could move into the front office after Craig Breslow left to run the Boston Red Sox.

Counsell, 53, spent nine seasons managing the Brewers, winning three National League Central titles and taking Milwaukee to the postseason in five of the last six years. They nudged out the Cubs in 2023 with a 92-70 record to win the Central.

The Cubs’ playoff hopes faded after the team’s late-season collapse. Despite missing the postseason, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts voiced his support of Ross.

“I think Rossy did a great job,” Ricketts said in September. “He creates a great clubhouse culture, the players love playing for him. He keeps a steady, balanced approach game in and game out, that you need over the course of 162 games.”

Ross, 46, was signed through 2024 with a club option for 2025. His arrival coincided with the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In four seasons, Ross had a 262-284 record (a .480 winning percentage) and had become a favorite target of fans on social media.

He told the Sun-Times in August: “I don’t have fear of losing my job.” That was when the Cubs still looked like a playoff team.

The move was first reported by The Athletic.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Golden Trio: Cubs’ Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ win 2023 Gold Glove Awards
Cubs exercise their option on right-hander Kyle Hendricks for 2024 after bounce-back season
Marcus Stroman opts out of the final year of his contract with Cubs
GM meetings could answer Cubs’ early questions
Players Choice Awards: Cody Bellinger wins NL Comeback Player of the Year
Cubs to add John Mallee to David Ross’ major-league coaching staff
The Latest
Stephen Vogt
MLB
Guardians hire Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt to replace Terry Francona as manager
A two-time All-Star as a catcher, Vogt has no experience as a manager.
By Tom Withers | AP
 
Ahora que el concejal Carlos Ramírez-Rosa queda fuera de puestos de liderazgo, Johnson debe dedicarse rápidamente a la tarea de encontrar un nuevo líder de pleno y presidente de Zonificación.
La Voz Chicago
Concejal Ramírez-Rosa renuncia a cargos de liderazgo tras confrontación en relación a ciudad santuario
Con las tensiones políticas históricas entre negros y latinos aumentando debido a la crisis migratoria, el alcalde Johnson simplemente no podía darse el lujo de respaldar a Ramírez-Rosa.
By Fran Spielman
 
La soprano cubanoestadounidense Lisette Oropesa como Marie la protagonista de la producción de Lyric Opera of&nbsp;Chicago “The Daughter of the Regiment” y la compañía de la producción.
La Voz Chicago
Lisette Oropesa es ‘The Daughter of the Regiment’ y una latina que triunfa en la ópera a nivel mundial
La soprano de origen cubano debuta en Lyric Opera of Chicago protagonizando esta ópera que habla sobre la identidad de género.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
A photo of Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent at practice.
Bears
Bears still evaluating whether QB Justin Fields will return vs. Panthers
Bagent has started three games while Fields has been recovering from a dislocated thumb.
By Jason Lieser
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Chicago police officer shot and wounded in exchange of gunfire in South Shore
The officer’s injuries were apparently not life-threatening, according to the Chicago Fire Department, which said another officer was treated for other injuries at the scene in the 7300 block of South Dante.
By Rosemary Sobol
 