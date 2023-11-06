Cubs fire David Ross as manager and hire Craig Counsell in shocking move

In a shocking move, the Cubs are hiring Craig Counsell to replace David Ross as manager, a source confirmed.

Counsell’s contract with the Brewers expired on Oct. 31 and he was considering either staying in Milwaukee or moving to the New York Mets or Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians were ruled out when they hired Seattle Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt to replace Terry Francona, who retired at the end of this season.

There was no word on the status of Ross, a favorite of President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. Ross could move into the front office after Craig Breslow left to run the Boston Red Sox.

Counsell, 53, spent nine seasons managing the Brewers, winning three National League Central titles and taking Milwaukee to the postseason in five of the last six years. They nudged out the Cubs in 2023 with a 92-70 record to win the Central.

The Cubs’ playoff hopes faded after the team’s late-season collapse. Despite missing the postseason, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts voiced his support of Ross.

“I think Rossy did a great job,” Ricketts said in September. “He creates a great clubhouse culture, the players love playing for him. He keeps a steady, balanced approach game in and game out, that you need over the course of 162 games.”

Ross, 46, was signed through 2024 with a club option for 2025. His arrival coincided with the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In four seasons, Ross had a 262-284 record (a .480 winning percentage) and had become a favorite target of fans on social media.

He told the Sun-Times in August: “I don’t have fear of losing my job.” That was when the Cubs still looked like a playoff team.

This story will be updated.