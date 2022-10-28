‘Surreal’ night for Bulls DeMar DeRozan, as he hits milestone in a loss

SAN ANTONIO – It was a mid-range jumper.

Of course it was. Only fitting.

With 5:43 left in the first quarter against the Spurs on Friday, Bulls veteran forward DeMar DeRozan pulled up on a 19-footer, and drained it into immortality, becoming just the 50th NBA player – 54th including the ABA – to score 20,000 points in a career.

He finished the game with 33 and the Bulls (3-3) needed all of them, falling short in San Antonio at the AT&T Center 129-124.

And while it ruined the chance for a third-straight win for DeRozan’s team, the night was all his.

Just how much?

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich – who coached DeRozan for three seasons before the sign-and-trade brought him to the Bulls – called a timeout right after the basket so that DeRozan could get the proper honor from the crowd that used to cheer him nightly.

Included in those that were applauding when DeRozan popped up on the scoreboard screen? Popovich.

“A beautiful, wonderful human being,’’ Popovich said of DeRozan, and the relationship the two had as player and coach. “One of the best that I’ve ever coached. I still stay in touch with him. He’s just a sweet man.’’

And at the same time, a lethal scorer, who afterward called the entire night “surreal.’’

“To be honest with you it’s beyond surreal,’’ DeRozan said. “Just being mentioned in scoring records, top 50 all time, be able to get the respect from one of the greatest coaches of all time, have an honor to play here and these fans embrace me the way they did my three years, it’s just crazy how things come full circle.

“It didn’t feel real when it happened. I wish we would have gotten the win, but just to have that type of moment was definitely unforgettable.’’

DeRozan entered the night just seven points shy of the mark. What made it even more impressive was a lot of his leg work in reaching that milestone came from mid-range and the free throw line. While that elite group of 20,000 scorers could start to balloon with all the three-point shooters playing in the Association now, there was something old school about DeRozan and his accomplishment.

“DeMar is incredibly humble,’’ Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “I think it’s a great reflection on the time and investment that he’s put into this throughout his career. He’s obviously always been a talented scorer, but he does it very, very efficiently. I think with this milestone he’s in the top 50 players of all time. That’s pretty remarkable. I’m sure as a kid growing up, that’s not something he ever thought would happen, but he’s going to go down as one of the greatest scorers in this league.

“I do hope he can take some time and reflect on the journey to get to that point and do what he did.’’

The Spurs (4-2) didn’t provide much time for that on Friday, giving the Bulls all they could handle throughout the evening.

After spotting the home team a 14-point lead right out of the gate, the Bulls were able to run the young Spurs down, but unable to pull away.

That became even more difficult in the third when Ayo Dosunmu was forced into the locker room and was checked for a concussion before returning in the fourth.

He returned to a nail-biter, as the Spurs grabbed the lead with 4:31 left thanks to a Keldon Johnson free throw, and kept it the rest of the way.

“It was just kind of a strange game,’’ DeRozan said. “We’re still working through things on the defensive end, but this one was on us.’’

