Virginia listed as No. 1 overall seed for 2018 NCAA Tournament

Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed for the 2018 NCAA Tournament. | Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Virginia enters the 2018 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed based on the complete rankings unveiled by the selection committee Sunday. In addition to the bracket, which divides all of the teams into four regions, the committee ranks the teams from No. 1 to No. 68 as part of its process to set up March Madness.

Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier are the other three teams that received No. 1 regional seeds for the tournament, so they’re ranked in that order behind Virginia. North Carolina, Duke, Purdue, and Cincinnati are the No. 2 seeds, and Michigan State and Tennessee round out the top 10.

The lowest ranked team is Texas Southern, which will play North Carolina Central in the First Four to determine who faces Xavier in the opening round. The Tigers won the SWAC tournament with a 84-69 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff to book their spot in the tournament. After starting the season with a brutal 8-19 record, they’ve won seven consecutive games in what’s already a Cinderella story of sorts.

Here’s the complete ranking of all 68 teams, via The Athletic. The tournament starts Tuesday and concludes with the national championship on April 2 in San Antonio.

2018 NCAA Tournament full seeding