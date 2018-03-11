Virginia enters the 2018 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed based on the complete rankings unveiled by the selection committee Sunday. In addition to the bracket, which divides all of the teams into four regions, the committee ranks the teams from No. 1 to No. 68 as part of its process to set up March Madness.

Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier are the other three teams that received No. 1 regional seeds for the tournament, so they’re ranked in that order behind Virginia. North Carolina, Duke, Purdue, and Cincinnati are the No. 2 seeds, and Michigan State and Tennessee round out the top 10.

The lowest ranked team is Texas Southern, which will play North Carolina Central in the First Four to determine who faces Xavier in the opening round. The Tigers won the SWAC tournament with a 84-69 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff to book their spot in the tournament. After starting the season with a brutal 8-19 record, they’ve won seven consecutive games in what’s already a Cinderella story of sorts.

Here’s the complete ranking of all 68 teams, via The Athletic. The tournament starts Tuesday and concludes with the national championship on April 2 in San Antonio.

2018 NCAA Tournament full seeding

  1. Virginia
  2. Villanova
  3. Kansas
  4. Xavier
  5. North Carolina
  6. Duke
  7. Purdue
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Michigan State
  10. Tennessee
  11. Michigan
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Auburn
  14. Wichita State
  15. Gonzaga
  16. Arizona
  17. Kentucky
  18. West Virginia
  19. Clemson
  20. Ohio State
  21. Florida
  22. Miami (Fla.)
  23. Houston
  24. TCU
  25. Texas A&M
  26. Arkansas
  27. Nevada
  28. Rhode Island
  29. Seton Hall
  30. Creighton
  31. Virginia Tech
  32. Missouri
  33. Butler
  34. Kansas State
  35. Providence
  36. Alabama
  37. NC State
  38. Florida State
  39. Texas
  40. Oklahoma
  41. UCLA
  42. St. Bonaventure
  43. Arizona State
  44. Syracuse
  45. San Diego State
  46. Loyola
  47. New Mexico State
  48. Davidson
  49. South Dakota State
  50. Murray State
  51. Buffalo
  52. UNC Greensboro
  53. Charleston
  54. Marshall
  55. Bucknell
  56. Montana
  57. Wright State
  58. Stephen F. Austin
  59. Lipscomb
  60. Georgia State
  61. Cal State Fullerton
  62. Iona
  63. UMBC
  64. Penn
  65. Radford
  66. LIU Brooklyn
  67. North Carolina Central
  68. Texas Southern