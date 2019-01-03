2019 NBA All-Star Game: Derrick Rose ahead of James Harden in fan voting

Minnesota Timberwolves' Derrick Rose, right, lays up a shot as Atlanta Hawks' John Collins defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. | Jim Mone/Associated Press

Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose has had a career “rebirth” this season, but is it enough for him to earn a bid to this year’s All-Star Game?

Fans seem to think so.

In the first NBA All-Star fan vote return released Thursday, Rose was second only to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in the Western Conference guards poll. That means Rose — who tallied 698,086 votes in the first return — is beating out Rockets guard and frontrunner for league MVP this season, James Harden.

LeBron/Steph and Giannis/Kyrie lead the first returns of #NBAAllStar Voting 2019 presented by @Google! Vote on https://t.co/R6fBO5LSAS, the NBA App or by searching for your favorite player or team on Google.

Vote now! https://t.co/gcW4K59HC0 pic.twitter.com/JIZFyIC2Pu — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 3, 2019

Yes, Rose has put on a show this season, scoring a career-high 50 points against the Utah Jazz in October. But even though the former Bulls star is shooting a career-best 46.2 percent from the outside, it still comes as a surprise to the masses that he’s more than 150,000 votes ahead of Harden, who currently leads the NBA in scoring averaging a career-best 33.3 points per game.

While there’s still plenty of time for Rose and Harden to switch spots in the polls — voting for fans, players and media ends on Jan. 21 — it’s still very likely that Rose will find himself at his first All-Star Game since 2012.

As for the Bulls, Zach LaVine is their lone candidate in the fan voting. He is currently seventh in the polls among Eastern Conference guards with only 128,605 votes.

The 2019 All-Star Game will be played at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TNT.