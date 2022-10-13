Bears defense solves first-half blues, but ...

The Bears’ defense found a solution to its first-half problems Thursday night — execution, pressure and a favorable matchup.

Facing a Washington Commanders team that presented none of the problems that had flummoxed the Bears in the first half previously this season — Aaron Rodgers’ passing, Daniel Jones’ bootleg runs, Saquon Barkley’s excellence and Kirk Cousins-to-Justin Jefferson — the Bears nearly pitched a first-half shutout against Carson Wentz and the 1-4 Commanders.

The Bears forced punts on the Commanders’ first four possessions before two pass interference penalties paved the way for Joey Slye’s 38-yard field goal that gave the Commanders a 3-0 halftime lead.

Four days after the Bears allowed 307 yards on 44 plays (7.0 average), 6-of-7 third-down conversions and three touchdowns in the first half against the Vikings, they held the Commanders to 88 yards on 26 carries (3.4 average), 1-of-6 third-down conversions and no touchdowns.

Unconventional pressure played a key role. Safety Jaquan Brisker sacked Wentz on third-and-seven for a three-and-out on the Commanders’ first possession. Linebacker Roquan Smith sacked Wentz on third-and-five on the second possession.

Wentz threw incomplete on a third-and-five pass for Dyami Brown, with cornerback Jaylon Johnson covering, to force a third consecutive punt. And linebacker Nick Morrow’s blitz allowed defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to pressure Wentz into an incompletion on third-and-four to force the Commanders to punt a fourth consecutive time.

The Bears’ aggressiveness got the best of them on the final drive of the half. On back-to-back third-down plays, Kindle Vildor and Johnson were called for pass interference for gains of 17 and 15 yards to the Bears 40-yard line. On third-and-six from the 20, Wentz threw incomplete for Terry McLaurin in the end zone, with Johnson in coverage, and the Commanders settled for Slye’s field goal with 46 seconds left in the half.

The Bears came into the game with first-half defensive numbers the coaching staff could not ignore. Their 80 points allowed was tied for second in the NFL. Their 11 touchdowns and 63 first downs allowed were the most in the league. Their 6.2 yards per play was the third highest.

The problem was highlighted in the first half against the Vikings, when the Bears allowed touchdown drives of 86, 75 and 71 yards to fall behind 21-3.

“Execution,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “They did make some plays, but I still would like to think it’s more about us than it is about them.”

Williams pointed toward simple things as the culprits against the Vikings —elements he expected to fix against the Commanders on Thursday night.

“It’s still about owning your gap. It’s still about reading your keys. It’s still about tackling,” Williams said. “It’s still about doing those types of things more so than it is about them.”

And Williams also pointed the finger at himself.

“As a coordinator, I have to take some ownership of that, too,” he said. “I have to call a better first half to help the guys out. I do believe it’s coach and player. So [the issue] is both.”

The return of Johnson gave the Bears a boost. Johnson’s absence wasn’t really felt against the Texans and Giants. But against the Vikings, they were left to defend Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen with three rookies in their secondary — cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Jones and safety Jaquan Brisker.

“We’re glad to have him back,” Williams said. “That’s another able body, another really good player that helps us out. And it’s another guy that’s been in the battles and communicates on the field to help the other guys out. So I can’t overstate how much it means to the defense to have him ready to go.”