The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
Sports Columnists Commentary

It’s Pride month, and certain behavior is nothing to be proud of

Homophobic chants during ‘friendly’ match at Soldier Field and an anti-Pride protest by some Rays show we have a long way to go

Rick Telander By Rick Telander
   
SHARE It’s Pride month, and certain behavior is nothing to be proud of
Ecuador v Mexico

Play was temporarily stopped in accordance with the Anti-Discriminatory Protocol during an International friendly match between Mexico and Ecuador at Soldier Field on June 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Welcome to LGBTQ+ Pride Month, sports fans. Tolerance is fun, isn’t it?

I’m speaking, specifically, to fans at the Mexico-Ecuador game at Soldier Field on Sunday night, the ones who chanted a homophobic slur at Ecuadorian goalie Alexander Dominguez as he attempted a kick late in the game.

This wasn’t about Dominguez being gay or anything like that. The 6-5, 35-year-old veteran is straight, for all we know. But that’s not relevant anyway.

This was about Mexico’s fans chanting a nasty, homophobic word in Spanish that they have been warned many times not to use. And it’s not just that one word, either.

Soccer fans around the world have been told by governing body FIFA to knock off all sexual, racial and ethnic chants aimed at foes. And the use of a three-step warning system —with the third tier being cancelation of the game — is the penalty for such behavior.

The Mexico-Ecuador game, a ``friendly,’’ by the way, with no direct consequences for World Cup selection, was paused in the 81stminute while a warning flashed on the scoreboard.

``STEP #1,’’ it read. “ANY INDIVIDUAL PARTICIPATING IN THE DISCRIMINATORY CHANT WILL BE EJECTED FROM THE STADIUM.”

Players from both teams gathered peacefully in the center circle, the crowd tamed, and shortly the game continued.

But we still have a gay thing going on in this this world, and demeaning an opponent with a homophobic slur is the time-honored way of attacking not just a foe’s abilities but his or her status as a human being.

Even as we see rainbow colors throughout Chicago, and even as our city prepares for its annual Pride Parade on June 26, the forces against acceptance remain.

Clearly, these are troubling, confusing times for us all. It seems every minority or oppressed person or group has abruptly demanded equality as fast as possible. Sometimes, even faster than possible.

But this is how things change. This is how turbulence leads to equity, to fairness. And to hold out against such change is to fall behind history and, ultimately, to be humiliated.

That kind of reluctance was at the root of the nasty chant that rocked 61,000 fans at Soldier Field. Of course, we can’t rule out the effect of alcohol here, either. It’s probably no coincidence the slurs came after the crowd had hours of warm-weather drinking under its belt.

Yet there was no boozing among Tampa Bay Rays players who refused to wear the rainbow caps and sleeve decals designed by their team for the club’s 16th Pride Night held Sunday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays played the White Sox that night, and fans watching probably barely noticed anything unusual about any of the uniforms because players wear camouflage, pink, retro and hybrid outfits almost as often as regular ones.

So why bother to consciously remove a little rainbow sleeve starburst or a barely altered cap?

Rays pitcher Jason Adam pointed to his religious objections, saying, ``It’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage [gay behavior] if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior.’’

So there’s that. Maybe conservative Florida governor Ron DeSantis and his crackdown on sexual-orientation teachings in the first years of grade school was a subtle part of this, too.

But it’s Pride Month in the U.S., no matter what, and attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ citizens of our country will keep changing, always for the better, we must hope.

Myself, I am not convinced that mature transgender women — that is, females who went through puberty and have trained as males — should be allowed to compete at the highest levels with cisgender females.

My mind could change. I don’t know. Information is key. As is science. Lia Thomas —6-3, broad-shouldered and a male for 21 years —winning a women’s NCAA swimming championship made me dubious. But we’ll see.

Remember this: according to a recent Gallup poll, 71% of Americans now support gay marriage. In 1996, just 27% did. That’s pretty fast change.

There’s also the weariness that comes from resisting something that is personal, inevitable, applies only to others and should not affect our private lives at all. I often chuckle at a poem by late British writer Dorothy Sayers, admiring its wisdom:

As I grow older and older

And totter towards the tomb

I find I care less and less

Who goes to bed with whom.

Next Up In Sports
Former Oriole Mychal Givens happy to be with Cubs
Cubs notebook: Return of Villar, Suzuki will require some roster decisions
Take note of Major League Baseball’s All-Star vote
Eric Nesterenko, longtime Blackhawks forward, dies at 88
Phil Mickelson formally joins field for LIV Golf Invitational
Catching and releasing a muskie of a lifetime, otherwise known as living the dream
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday responded to a recent spate of shootings targeting three law enforcement officers in the last week with her most vociferous attack to date on criminal court judges.
Chicago
Lightfoot unloads on criminal court judges after three police shootings in a week
“Given the exacting standards that the state’s attorney has for charging a case—which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt—when those charges are brought, these people are guilty,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “Of course they’re entitled to a presumption of innocence. Of course they’re entitled to their day in court. But, residents in our community are also entitled to safety from dangerous people.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Officer Fernanda Ballesteros is greeted by fellow officers outside of the University of Chicago Medical Center at E 57th St and S Maryland Ave, Monday, June 6, 2022.
Editorials
Let’s face the truth: Guns are the problem
Americans cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from the need for common sense federal gun regulation to keep our communities safe.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol are set to begin this week.
Columnists
Jan. 6 hearings a plea to defend our democracy
Defending democracy should be as popular as apple pie — but it won’t be. The committee will face a right-wing media complex that will no doubt ignore its evidence and savage its conclusions.
By Jesse Jackson
 
Mychal Givens
Cubs
Former Oriole Mychal Givens happy to be with Cubs
Right-handed relief pitcher has a 3.22 ERA in 22 appearances
By Mark Gonzales
 
Jonathan Villar
Cubs
Cubs notebook: Return of Villar, Suzuki will require some roster decisions
Infielder David Bote also is eligible to return Tuesday
By Mark Gonzales
 