Bears vs. Texans — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

The Bears figure to try and get Darnell Mooney going after the team’s No. 1 wide receiver had just two catches for four yards in the first two games.

“We need to highlight our skill. We know that,” coach Matt Eberflus said.

Mooney should have an opportunity for a breakout game against a Texans secondary that already has allowed two 100-yard receivers — the Colts’ Michael Pittman (nine receptions, 121 yards, one touchdown) and the Broncos’ Courtland Sutton (7-122).

The 6-4 Pittman and 6-4 Sutton both have size that the 5-11 Mooney does not, so keep an eye on 6-5 Equanimeous St. Brown, who has three catches for 57 yards in the first two games.

The Texans counter with veteran Steven Nelson and rookie Derek Stingley, Jr. on the outside and Desmond King in the slot. Stingley, the grandson of former Marshall and Purdue star Darryl Stingley, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He was solid against the Colts, but struggled against Sutton. He had two pass break-ups, but also two pass interference penalties last week.

TRENDING

The Bears’ 28 pass attempts are the fewest through two games in the NFL since 1978 (the Packers, 24). Justin Fields threw 17 passes against the 49ers in inclement conditions in Week 1 and just 11 passes against the Packers.

Opponents so far have been eager to test the Texans’ pass defense. The Colts’ Matt Ryan completed 32-of-50 passes for 352 yards against the Texans in Week 1. Russell Wilson competed 14-of-34 passes for 219 yards last week.

But efficiency has been harder to come by. The Texans have allowed the seventh most passing yards (541) in the NFL through two games, but are sixth in passer rating defense (76.7).

Quarterbacks are completing 56.8% of their passes against the Texans, the fourth-lowest percentage in the league. The Bears are completing 53.6% of their passes this season, the second-lowest in the league.

PLAYER TO WATCH

In two games in Luke Getsy’s offense, Bears running back David Montgomery has had the lowest rushing average of his career (17 carries, 26 yards, 1.5 vs. the 49ers) and the third-best rushing average of his career (15-122, 8.1 vs. the Packers).

Most of his yardage against the Packers (8-89) came after the Bears fell behind 24-7 at halftime, when the Packers were expecting the Bears to pass. The Texans likely be loading up the box to stop the Bears’ running game after the huge run/pass disparity against the Packers, which might make this game a better gauge of where Montgomery is.

X-FACTOR

The Bears are coming off a loss for the first time under Matt Eberflus, with subpar performances on offense and defense. Now they face a Texans team ranked 29th or lower in most power rankings. This is a very playable situation to show improvements in every facet.

