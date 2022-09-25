The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
RB David Montgomery leaves Bears game with injury

Montgomery was tended to by team doctors after being knocked to the ground on a pass play that ended in offsetting penalties.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Ashlee Rezin | Chicago Sun-Times

Bears running back David Montgomery left their game against the Texans halfway through the first quarter after appearing to injure his right knee.

Montgomery was tended to by team doctors after his leg was rolled up on during a pass play that ended in offsetting penalties. He eventually walked off under his own power, albeit gingerly, and directly to the blue medical tent on the Bears’ sideline. He was then led to the Bears’ locker room.

He was listed as doubtful to return with both right ankle and knee injuries.

Montgomery was replaced by Khalil Herbert, who put on a show. His first carry went for eight yards and his next two for 11 apiece. His second 11-yard rush resulted in a touchdown.

Herbert was averaging 6.4 yards per carry entering Sunday’s game, the fourth-best clip in the NFL. Only the Lions’ D’Andre Swift, the Packers’ Aaron Jones and the Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire had more.

Montgomery is in his final year under contract with the Bears and is slated to become a free agent in March.

Receiver Byron Pringle also left the game in the first quarter. He’s doubtful to return because of a calf injury.

