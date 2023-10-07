The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Familiarity brings out competitive side at the Chicago Marathon

Kiptum knows there’s pressure on him, but he invites it. He’s just trying to remain focused on Sunday.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Familiarity brings out competitive side at the Chicago Marathon
The 45th Chicago Marathon features a stacked field.

Kelvin Kiptum (left) and the other top men’s competitors participate in a press conference before the 2023 Chicago Marathon

Kyle Williams

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kiptum isn’t lacking confidence as he gets ready to participate in the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

“In Chicago, I need to go for the fastest time,” Kiptum said. 

The Kenyan runner won the 2023 London Marathon — one of the six major marathons in the world — in 2:01:25, 16 seconds short of breaking fellow Kenyan Eluid Kipchoge’s world record set at the 2022 Berlin Marathon. 

Kiptum enters the race with the fastest time recorded in 2023, but this is only his third marathon and his U.S. debut. To break the course record — set in 2013 by Dennis Kimetto with a 2:03:45 time — Kiptum will have to run faster than last year’s champion, Benson Kipruto. Kipruto knows he has steep competition, but he feels that his experience in this race gives him a leg up on the competition.

“I have the advantage of knowing the course,” Kipruto said. “It’s like you’re at home, so you know each corner of your house. That’s an added advantage for me.”

Kipruto and Kiptum have the fastest personal-best times in the men’s division. They have set the standard for Wesley Kiptoo, who graduated from Iowa State and is making his U.S. debut.

“It means a lot to me,” Kiptoo said about running with fellow Kenyans. “It’s good when you run with the best in the world; you’re going to find yourself in a better place.”

Kiptum was more effusive in his praise of Kenyan runners. 

“I feel good because in Kenya, we have a lot of runners, and I love competing with them,” Kiptum said. “They are the best in the world.”

There’s a bond that exists between runners. That shared experience between the professional runners and the amateurs connects them because they all have gone through arduous training for the race. 

“There is a kinship because the interesting thing about the marathon is there aren’t many sporting events where you are on the same field as the elite,” said Henry Koz-lowski, who has competed in every Chicago Marathon. “You can’t go to [Soldier Field] and play on the football field.’’

Kiptoo loves being able to run with people for long distances and hours. He started running when he was around 12, and though he’s making his debut, knowing Kipruto won the race last year gives him added confidence.

“I mean, it just guides me, and I just think it’s an open race,” Kiptoo said. “You know, everyone can win. This event is how hard you end up in training, but I think it’s just possible for everyone to win.”

Kiptoo said that having runners such as Kipruto and Kiptum is beneficial for him.

“It’s good to have Kenyan competitors who are fast here,” Kiptoo said. “It helps to push us toward our limits, toward our personal best. So it’s a huge advantage to have those strong Kenyan runners.” 

Kipruto said he wants to return to the podium and set a personal-best running time. If he wins, he will be the first repeat winner since Sammy Wanjiru in 2010.

Kiptum declined to say who his biggest competitor is, not even Kipruto. He won his first marathon in Valencia, Spain, in 2022, setting a course record with a time of 2:01:53.

“My competitor is me right here,” he said.

Kiptum knows there’s pressure on him, but he invites it. He’s just trying to remain focused on Sunday.

Next Up In Sports
Northwestern survives against visiting Howard
Huntley beats Cary-Grove after officials reverse their call on final play
Keshawn Lewis-Hunt, Chris Durr lead Morgan Park to victory against Kenwood in Public League’s showcase game of the season
Isaak Phillips one of several bubble decisions Blackhawks must make after preseason finale
Chicago Marathon participants find solace in running
Blackhawks’ penalty-kill tactics emphasize aggressiveness within diamond formation
The Latest
Am Shalom Rabbi Steven Lowenstein on Saturday at bat mitzvah of Nola Gleason, who is reading from the Torah with her parents, Robin Taxman and Chris Gleason watching.
Columnists
As Israel is attacked, a rabbi’s prayer ‘for calm to return to that part of the world quickly’
Rabbi Steven Lowenstein of Glencoe’s Am Shalom: “We don’t have to pray for a perfect world. We do have to pray for a better world.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 2:15 a.m. en la cuadra 6300 al sur de Kildare. | Archivos Sun-Times
Crime
4 in custody after shooting wounds 2 near Woodlawn police station; Multiple officers hurt in crash while pursuing suspects
Two handguns were recovered and four people were taken into custody after the incident Saturday in the Grand Crossing District.
By Kade Heather and Tom Schuba
 
Brendan Sullivan
College Sports
Northwestern survives against visiting Howard
Wildcats backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan had three total touchdowns
By Sun-Times wires
 
Huntley’s Jacob Witt (6) catches a pass to score the conversion and beat Cary-Grove.
High School Football
Huntley beats Cary-Grove after officials reverse their call on final play
It’s just the third win in program history for Huntley over Cary-Grove.
By Mike Clark
 
Morgan Park’s Chris Durr (13) and Keshawn Lewis-Hunt (24) celebrate during the game against Kenwood at Gately Stadium.
High School Football
Keshawn Lewis-Hunt, Chris Durr lead Morgan Park to victory against Kenwood in Public League’s showcase game of the season
By Michael O’Brien
 