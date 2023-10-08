Marcel Hug wins men’s wheelchair division of 2023 Chicago Marathon

The 2023 Chicago Marathon’s first winner in the wheelchair division is Marcel Hug from Switzerland, breaking his own course record with a time of 1:22:27
Hug won last year’s race by defeating defending champion Daniel Romanchuk. Hug is no stranger to competing in this course, he won the 2016-17 Chicago Marathon before Romanchuk won the race in three straight years.
Hug has also won all six of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.
This story will update as more results are posted.
sults are posted.
The Latest
After the person rants on social media about the request, father is ready to remove the grown child from the insurance.
The Sun-Times’ Bears experts — Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash — analyze the Bears’ most burning issues about a quarter of the way into their topsy-turvy 1-4 season:
Norte Dame lost for the second time in three games. It had won 30 straight games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents dating to 2017.
Kelvin Kiptum knows there’s pressure on him, but he invites it. He’s just trying to remain focused on Sunday.