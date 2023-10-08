Marcel Hug wins men’s wheelchair division of 2023 Chicago Marathon

The 2023 Chicago Marathon’s first winner in the wheelchair division is Marcel Hug from Switzerland, breaking his own course record with a time of 1:22:27

Hug won last year’s race by defeating defending champion Daniel Romanchuk. Hug is no stranger to competing in this course, he won the 2016-17 Chicago Marathon before Romanchuk won the race in three straight years.

Hug has also won all six of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

This story will update as more results are posted.

Professional men’s and women’s runners start the 2023 Chicago Marathon at Grant Park on Sunday. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

