Sunday, October 8, 2023
Marcel Hug wins men’s wheelchair division of 2023 Chicago Marathon

Hug, of Switzerland, also won last year’s race by defeating defending champion Daniel Romanchuk

By  Kyle Williams
   
Marcel Hug (201, center) trails Daniel Romanchuk (206) in the men’s wheelchair field early during the 2023 Chicago Marathon, but Hug went on to win.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2023 Chicago Marathon’s first winner in the wheelchair division is Marcel Hug from Switzerland, breaking his own course record with a time of 1:22:27

Hug won last year’s race by defeating defending champion Daniel Romanchuk. Hug is no stranger to competing in this course, he won the 2016-17 Chicago Marathon before Romanchuk won the race in three straight years.

Hug has also won all six of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

This story will update as more results are posted.

Professional men’s and women’s runners start the 2023 Chicago Marathon at Grant Park on Oct. 8, 2023.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

