White Sox prospect Noah Schultz hopes to remain healthy as young core starts to take form

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Red meat has been a heavy part of White Sox prospect Noah Schultz's diet since he started preparing his own meals.

“Steak and potatoes, steak and rice and steak and pasta,” Schultz told reporters Monday. “It’s healthy, easy to make and helps me recover.”

The Sox received a boost when their top pitching prospect threw a live bullpen session on Saturday. Schultz was sidelined in August with a shoulder impingement.

“It felt good to get out there and face some guys,” Schultz said. “It’s been forever since I’ve faced some hitters, but I felt good and ready for the season.”

In many of his answers, Schultz reiterated that one of his goals this season is to remain healthy. The left-hander is listed at 206 pounds, according to Baseball-Reference. Schultz spent the offseason learning about taking care of his body and adding more positive weight to his frame.

"Just tracking sleep, making sure I get enough each night,” Schultz said of his recovery plan. “Planning advanced meals, when to eat and when to take supplements just to get better and help my body feel 100% every day.”

As the Sox try to navigate this transition period for the franchise, player development should be at the forefront of the organization's priorities. According to MLB Pipeline, the club added 17 of its top 30 prospects over the past year. Four of the past eight World Series winners all had a farm system ranked as No. 1.

“It's an exciting time because you see all these young guys and what they can do,” top prospect Colson Montgomery told the Sun-Times. “[Nick] Nastrini has been putting on really good performances. It's a good thing the fan base can look at and see, ‘Oh, we got some young guys that are coming up.’”

When pitchers Nastrini and Jordan Leasure came over at the trade deadline, Montgomery said they instantly hit it off on the Double-A team. The group bonded over trivial things such as video games.

“You build relationships and trust as well,” Nastrini told the Sun-Times. "If I have Colson playing behind me for two or three years and we get to the big-league team around the same time, I already know that he will be making plays. I know his range and capabilities.

“It ultimately gives me trust on the mound to go out there and make pitches and not have to pitch for strikeouts or for swing-and-miss.”

The Sox’ farm system is ranked 20th according to MLB Pipeline. The club’s system rose from 26th at last year’s midseason point, and there’s still room for it to grow.

But it's about more than accumulating talented players. It's about making sure the organization is in unison on development plans for prospects.

The Sox have had highly-touted farm systems before, but transitioning them from the minors to the majors has been a struggle for the franchise.

“It's more of how we're developing dudes,” Montgomery said. “We have a lot of guys that have a lot of potential, but it's all about developing them and making them into the player they are.”

Schultz is a big litmus test for that. He performed well in the minors, sporting a 1.33 ERA in 27 innings at Single-A Kannapolis. The left-hander has to show he can maintain a heavy workload if he wants to remain a starter. The club helping Schultz with his nutrition and weight are the little things that can help him succeed in the majors.

"I know the type of pitcher I am, and I am confident I can continue that going forward," Schultz said.

