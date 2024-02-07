NASCAR, and Art Institute to unveil 2024 Street Race pace car at Chicago Auto Show

NASCAR and the Art Institute of Chicago will unveil a custom-wrapped Toyota Camry Pace Car and showcase the upcoming Georgia O’Keeffe exhibit on Thursday at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

The partnership is in its second year and aims to showcase Chicago’s sports and culture scene. It aids Chicago in its goal of being a premiere tourist destination. Last year’s Street Race netted Chicago $108.9 million for the economy.

The car will be unveiled tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. central at the McCormick Place Convention Center on Feb. 8. Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese and Art Institute executive director of civic relations and partnerships Nora Gainer will speak after the press conference on Thursday.

Last year’s collaboration was inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” The oil-on-canvas painting symbolized the importance of change and the power of inspiration.

The upcoming O’Keeffe exhibit, “My New Yorks,” will be displayed from Jun. 2-Sept. 22. Through her work, O’Keeffe used her artistry to explore New York. She used to say that she wanted to paint New York as it felt.

NASCAR returns to Chicago on July 6-7 for the second Chicago Street Race. Shane van Gisbergen won the 2023 race and is poised to defend his title this year.

The Street Race course is a 12-turn, 2.2-mile journey through some of the most historic buildings in the city. NASCAR offers two-day reserved tickets for $465, two-day general admission tickets starting at $269 and a GA+ ticket priced at $398.

