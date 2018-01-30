Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not a bubbly person. In fact, he’s quite the opposite.
Belichick is viewed as an intense, maniacal ruler of the Patriots. Even on the off chance Belichick does crack a smile, it looks forced and almost as if it’s causing him pain.
Tom Brady and Belichick have spent the last 17 seasons together building a dynasty in Boston. Brady has made his coach smile at least six times as he led the Patriots to that many Super Bowl wins.
During the first day of Super Bowl media day, a reporter asked Brady if it’s possible to make Belichick smile. Brady shared four ways to make him do just that — and in a surprising move, he didn’t mention winning Super Bowls or wearing cut-off sweatshirts.
Here are the four ways to make Belichick grin, according to Brady:
1. Say Navy
If you mention the Navy, you’ll surely bring joy to Belichick, according to Brady. Belichick’s father, Steve, was a coach and scout there.
2. Lacrosse
Belichick played lacrosse in high school and college, and his daughter, Amanda, is actually a collegiate women’s lacrosse coach. The Baltimore Sun joked last year that the only reason Belichick doesn’t mind doing conference calls with them is because it’s an excuse to discuss the sport.
3. Lawrence Taylor
Belichick coached linebacker Lawrence Taylor with the Giants from 1981 to 1990. Belichick told Pro Football Talk in September that Taylor was “the best defensive player I’ve ever coached, by a good margin.”
4. Bon Jovi
Let’s be real, who doesn’t love rockstar Bon Jovi?
Bon Jovi is a Patriots superfan. He celebrated last year’s Super Bowl championship win on the field with the team and Belichick. At the same time, Belichick is a huge Bon Jovi fan.