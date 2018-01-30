4 ways to make Bill Belichick smile, according to Tom Brady

Tom Brady revealed to the media the four ways to make Bill Belichick smile. | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not a bubbly person. In fact, he’s quite the opposite.

Belichick is viewed as an intense, maniacal ruler of the Patriots. Even on the off chance Belichick does crack a smile, it looks forced and almost as if it’s causing him pain.

Tom Brady and Belichick have spent the last 17 seasons together building a dynasty in Boston. Brady has made his coach smile at least six times as he led the Patriots to that many Super Bowl wins.

During the first day of Super Bowl media day, a reporter asked Brady if it’s possible to make Belichick smile. Brady shared four ways to make him do just that — and in a surprising move, he didn’t mention winning Super Bowls or wearing cut-off sweatshirts.

Tom Brady saying lacrosse is one of the four things that make Bill Belichick smile: pic.twitter.com/k1LYM5Srfp — Dan Aburn (@Dan_Aburn) January 30, 2018

Here are the four ways to make Belichick grin, according to Brady:

1. Say Navy

If you mention the Navy, you’ll surely bring joy to Belichick, according to Brady. Belichick’s father, Steve, was a coach and scout there.

2. Lacrosse

Belichick played lacrosse in high school and college, and his daughter, Amanda, is actually a collegiate women’s lacrosse coach. The Baltimore Sun joked last year that the only reason Belichick doesn’t mind doing conference calls with them is because it’s an excuse to discuss the sport.

3. Lawrence Taylor

Belichick coached linebacker Lawrence Taylor with the Giants from 1981 to 1990. Belichick told Pro Football Talk in September that Taylor was “the best defensive player I’ve ever coached, by a good margin.”

4. Bon Jovi

Let’s be real, who doesn’t love rockstar Bon Jovi?

Bon Jovi is a Patriots superfan. He celebrated last year’s Super Bowl championship win on the field with the team and Belichick. At the same time, Belichick is a huge Bon Jovi fan.