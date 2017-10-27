Aaron Rodgers: Anthony Barr gave me the ‘finger, suck-it sign’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says there was more to the hit that broke his collarbone. (Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was well enough to play on Thursday — that is play video games with Conan O’Brien.

Appearing on O’Brien’s late-night show, Rodgers recounted the hit he took on Oct. 15 from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr that broke the quarterback’s collarbone and likely ended his season.

While playing “Assassin’s Creed: Origins,” Rodgers told O’Brien it took 13 screws to repair the broken clavicle in surgery. That segment appeared on the national TV broadcast.

In an “Outtakes” segment posted online, Rodgers went more in-depth about the play that might have ended his season.

Rodgers can be seen leaving the field and jawing at Barr moments after the hit, something the Packer admitted on “Conan.” But Rodgers said what wasn’t seen off-camera was Barr giving him the “finger [and] suck-it sign.”

As for the 13 screws, Rodgers was asked about it later and said: “It’s TV. Sometimes you exaggerate. And then sometimes, you tell the truth.”

One doctor told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that 13 screws is “definitely higher than average” and could mean longer recovery time.

Barr talked about the hit earlier this week. From the USA Today/Green Bay Press Gazette:

“By no means was I trying to take out Aaron Rodgers. He’s one of, if not the best, player in this league. I’m not a dirty player. I don’t play dirty. We don’t preach that around here. It’s unfortunate, the injury. I hate to see anybody get hurt. I know how hard you work each week to prepare to be able to play. It’s a gift and a privilege to be able to play on the field each week, so I would never try to take that away from anybody, let alone one of the best players in our game “I think it’s a dirty play in some people’s eyes because of the injury. I think if he gets up, we’re not having this conversation. I wish him a speedy recovery. One of my favorite players to compete against, to play against. I got the utmost respect for him and the whole entire Packers organization. So I would never try to injure anybody, especially their quarterback.’’

Meanwhile, despite the broken collarbone and a bulky arm sling, Rodgers crushed O’Brien in the video game.