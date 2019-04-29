Anderson, Alonso go deep, Banuelos goes deeper as White Sox win 3rd in row

Tim Anderson continued his assault on the month of April with his sixth home run.

He continues to be anything but dull.

“Definitely. Keep it from being boring,” the White Sox shortstop said before the Sox’ 5-3 victory over the Orioles Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. “A lot of people don’t watch baseball. You have to do something to draw that crowd, whether it’s bat flips or whatever. That’s going to get the kids into it. I think the kids like that stuff, so going to keep doing it.”

Anderson won’t flip it every time, and he set his bat down gently after connecting on a two-run shot against Orioles left-hander John Means to give the Sox a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Putting the finishing touches on his strong case for American League player of the month with one day to go, Anderson went 1-for-5 after entering the game leading the AL in average (.385) and stolen bases (10) and ranking among the leaders in slugging, OPS and runs scored. According to STATS, Anderson’s .385 average was the sixth-highest mark by a Sox after 25 team games since at least 1913.

Tim Anderson hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Yonder Alonso, struggling below the .200 average line, hit his fifth homer to give the Sox (12-14, who won their third game in a row, a 2-0 lead in the second. Catcher James McCann had three hits including two doubles in his first four at-bats, raising his average to .364. McCann is 11 for his last 18 at-bats.

Two in a row for Banuelos

Left-hander Manny Banuelos, firming his grip on a spot in the starting rotation, pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball for his second straight good start, both against the Orioles. Banuelos struck out six and walked three after pitching four innings of scoreless ball in Baltimore last Monday.

Banuelos threw a career high 93 pitches.

Jose Ruiz, Aaron Bummer, Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colome (sixth save, six opportunities) pitched effectively in relief of Banuelos.

Covey recalled

The White Sox recalled right-hander Dylan Covey from Class AAA Charlotte Monday, a day after elbow and shoulder problems landed righty relievers Nate Jones and Ryan Burr on the injured list.

Covey had a 2.51 ERA and 13 strikeouts in five games (three starts) covering 14 1/3 innings with Charlotte. He made the Sox Opening Day roster, going 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two relief appearances before being optioned to the Knights on April 3.

With Banuelos taking Ervin Santana’s place in the rotation and Lucas Giolito expected back this week from a hamstring injury, Covey is expected to pitch out of the bullpen as a middle or long reliever.

Giolito close

Giolito (hamstring) threw a 50-pitch bullpen, “felt great” and could come off the injured list and into the rotation as soon as Thursday.

“I’m ready to go,” he said.

Savings on Santana

Santana, who was designated for assignment Friday, declined his outright assignment to Charlotte and has declared free agency. The decision by Santana relieves the Sox of further financial obligation to the 36-year-old righty who posted a 9.45 ERA in three starts after signing a $4.3 million minor league deal early in spring training.

This and that

Outfield prospect Micker Adolfo went on the Class AA Birmingham disabled list with right elbow soreness. Adolfo had been on the mend after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

*Outfield prospect Luis Robert went 4-for-5 with his third triple and eighth homer for Class A Winston-Salem, raising his average to .434.