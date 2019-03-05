Angels 9, Cubs 2: Kyle Hendricks works, Kyle Schwarber walks, Contreras robbed

TEMPE, Ariz. — Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, who has made a focus this spring of improving his curve ball to use it more in games this year, spent this 2 1/3-inning start Tuesday on his lifeblood fastball-changeup combo in a Cactus League game the Angels came back to win 9-2.

“After the first inning seeing how the heater was a little flat, we just really wanted to lock in and get back on the fastball-changeup,” said Hendricks, who struck out four and whose two runs allowed scored when Mike Trout hit a three-run homer after Hendricks left the game.

“I know that’s my bread and butter, so just making sure that’s there. But going forward, my next two starts at least, a big focus will be on throwing more curve balls.”

Contreras robbed

Contreras slides home with what first appeared to be an inside-the-park home run in the first inning. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Catcher Willson Contreras hit what looked like a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the first when center fielder Trout couldn’t reach the ball in the gap, then kicked it toward right on the miss.

But it was scored a double and error.

Scharb-eye

Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber walked, struck out and doubled off the wall to the opposite field in three trips to the plate. Big deal?

He has now walked in all seven spring games he has played with a total of nine in 19 plate appearances (also 5-for-10 with three doubles).

Time for another tango with the leadoff spot?

Bullpen anticipation

Pedro Strop, expected to be the Cubs’ de facto closer fill-in closer the first month of the season, and newcomer Brad Brach, are scheduled to make their spring game debuts Wednesday against the Royals.

Steve Cishek, who pitched a scoreless inning in his debut Saturday, also is scheduled.

“It’s just about health. Be well,” Maddon said. “This time of year that’s all that I’m concerned about.”

On deck: Royals at Cubs, Mesa, Arizona, 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, cubs.com radio, Heath Fillmyer vs. Jose Quintana.