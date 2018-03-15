Another good start for White Sox’ Lucas Giolito

TEMPE, Ariz. — Coming off his impressive eight-strikeout performance (over four-plus innings) against the Cubs, right-hander Lucas Giolito righted himself after giving up two runs in the first, stringing four scoreless innings in the White Sox’ 7-2 win over the Angels Thursday night.

After Chris Carter’s liner off the left-field pole gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the first, Giolito said he had the jolt he needed to get focused and get to work. He would pitch 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and not allowing a walk.

Giolito said wasn’t as intense as he needed to be early but the Angels woke him up.

“I felt like I got stronger as the game went on, which is always a good feeling as a starting pitcher,’’ Giolito said.

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito faces the Angels Thursday night. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Giolito has a 3.18 spring ERA over three starts, plus a crisp B game outing. He didn’t have the same wipeout curve he had working against the Cubs, “but I was relying on throwing some good heaters, some good changeups and I threw the slider a bit more today,’’ he said. “It’s one of those days where if one pitch isn’t working you can go to the other ones and I was able to do that for the most part after the first inning.’’

An assist to Smith

Catcher Kevan Smith (.286) went 2-for-4 and worked well with Giolito, the pitcher said.

“He took a really good mound visit; I needed that in first inning,” Giolito said. “He saw I was pulling off, especially with my breaking balls. He came out there, calmed me down, from there we were able to work.”

Mr. Versatility

Leury Garcia stores multiple gloves in his locker for his multiple fielding duties with the Sox. Garcia, who played all three outfield positions and both middle infield spots last season, is the kind of bench man who can allow the Sox to break camp with 13 pitchers – if they decide to go that route. Garcia, who had career highs in almost all offensive categories last season, had three hits including two doubles.

Relief!

Four relievers who could make the opening day roster – Luis Avilan, Joakim Soria, Aaron Bummer, Matt Farquhar — combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Sox pitchers did not allow a walk.

Wallbangers

Center fielder Ryan Cordell tripled off the center field wall and third baseman Matt Skole doubled off the right field wall. Skole entered the 2017 season rated by Baseball America as the best power hitter in the Washington Nationals organization, but his season was limited to 73 games because of injuries.

Play of the day

Left fielder Jacob May laid out in short left field to make one of the top catches of Sox spring training.

Sox in the community

Players and wives visited the Children’s Center in Glendale, Ariz., a non-profit offering educational and therapeutic programs for children and adults living with special needs. Yolmer and Moralis Sanchez, Matt and Julianne Davidson and Tyler Saladino held a mini-baseball clinic and shared breakfast with the students.

On deck

Cubs at Sox, Yu Darvish vs. Miguel Gonzalez, 3:05 p.m., Friday, 720-AM, NBC Sports Chicago.