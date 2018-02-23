Anthony Rizzo on Cubs, MLB wearing hats to honor Florida school shooting victims

The Cubs — along with every other Major League Baseball team — will honor the victims of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla., by wearing caps with the logo of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who returned to spring training earlier this week after he rushed home to be with family and friends after a shooter killed 17 students and adults at his alma mater, said it’s surreal to wear the hat which is just like the one he wore in high school except it’s a little more fitted. He said he appreciated the gesture from the teams honoring the victims.

“It’s unfortunate that the city is getting so much recognition for this reason,” Rizzo said Friday. “But I think it’s amazing that you know you see the golfers yesterday with all the ribbons and you see everyone honoring what’s going on right now and these kids [and] the whole city is rallying around a lot to see the changes. It’s nice to see.”

Rizzo will be out of the Cubs lineup for the team’s spring opener against the Brewers Friday, but he said he’ll start Saturday against the Rangers.

All 30 MLB teams will be wearing the caps before their games on Friday. The Royals and Rangers don’t have a game Friday, so they opted to wear their caps before their Saturday games.

Check out some photos from Friday morning’s batting practice:

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney