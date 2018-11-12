NEW YORK (AP) — Duke has supplanted Kansas atop the new AP Top 25 poll after its dominating win against Kentucky, giving the Blue Devils a record number of appearances at No. 1.

The Blue Devils jumped from fourth to first in Monday’s first regular-season poll. That allowed Duke to set a record with its 135th week at No. 1, breaking a tie with UCLA for most all-time.

Duke claimed 48 of 65 first-place votes after beating then-No. 2 Kentucky by 34 points in their opener.

It was impressive enough to bump the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks, who fell to No. 2 despite a quality win of their own against then-No. 10 Michigan State.

Gonzaga was third, followed by Virginia and Tennessee to round out the top 5.

Full rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Duke (48)
  2. Kansas (14)
  3. Gonzaga
  4. Virginia (2)
  5. Tennessee (1)
  6. Nevada
  7. North Carolina
  8. Villanova
  9. Auburn
  10. Kentucky
  11. Michigan State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Oregon
  14. Florida State
  15. Syracuse
  16. Virginia Tech
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Michigan
  19. Clemson
  20. UCLA
  21. TCU
  22. LSU
  23. Purdue
  24. Marquette
  25. Buffalo