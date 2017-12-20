Bass to really big buck: Tyler Lubbat earns Buck of the Week

What a year for Buffalo Grove senior Tyler Lubbat. He led the Bison to the first bass-fishing title by a Chicago-area high school, then capped his year with a buck from Jo Daviess County so big that it earned the nickname ‘‘G3.’’

“Ol’ G3 made the mistake of following a couple of does out to the corn a little too early!’’ he posted. ‘‘It was a great way to end the season, and even had my grandma out to share the excitement. Nothing like big Illinois whitetails!’’

G3 refers to the third antler in, which is unusually large on this 10-point.

