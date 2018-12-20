Bears ‘probably overloaded’ rookie WR Anthony Miller earlier this year

In the first three months of the season, rookie receiver Anthony Miller caught 29 passes on 50 targets for 398 yards and five touchdowns.

In December, the second-round pick has one catch on two targets — a one-yard touchdown on the Bears’ reverse pass as time expired against the Giants.

What changed?

“We probably overloaded him to some extent in the middle of the season — because we, ‘Oh, my gosh, throw everything at him,’” offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said Thursday. “And we kind of throttled that back a little bit.

Bears receiver Anthony Miller returns a kick against the Packers on Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

“People adjusted to him, you know. For a while it was, ‘Hey, let’s cover this guy. Or double this guy. Or what about this guy?’ So he’s been played a little bit differently.”

The Bears remain excited about Miller and his potential. But they know a player is overloaded, Helfrich said, when they’re not playing fast enough.

“You can see guys think through their route rather than just run their route,” he said. “Or think through a blocking scheme rather than just execute.”

Miller has returned kicks the last two weeks, totaling 95 yards on four tries.

“You see his energy and his juice on kickoff return,” Helfrich said. “That confidence, that will carry over to playing receiver at some point.”