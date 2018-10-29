Bears awaiting word on injured RG Kyle Long, but ready to go to Plan B

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the team still is evaluating injured guard Kyle Long and hoping for the best. But Nagy is enough of a realist to acknowledge the worst-case scenario and address obvious questions about his Plan B in case Long is out for an extended period of time.

“I guess he could be [out for the season], but I’m not sure,” Nagy said. “It’s one of those [injuries where] it could be a little bit of time, but I don’t know if it’s necessarily season-ending.”

Nagy noted that Eric Kush, who had started the first six games at left guard but missed Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Jets with a stinger, is expected to practice and play this week. Either Kush or rookie James Daniels likely would move to Long’s right guard spot. Kush and Daniels had been alternating possessions at left guard prior to Kush’s injury. Bryan Witzmann, who started 14 games with the Chiefs last season, including a playoff game, replaced Long for the Bears’ final two plays Sunday.

“We’re playing our contingency plans right now — most of [Monday and Tuesday],” Nagy said Monday at Halas Hall. “But the good thing is that we do have Kush, with him coming back. And Bryan Witzmann, who was with me in Kansas City last year. So I’m going to give credit to Ryan [Pace, the Bears’ general manager] for going out and always having depth is great.”

Bears guard Kyle Long (75) and defensive back Eddie Jackson (39) celebrate after the Bears beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-10 on Sept. 30 at Soldier Field. | David Banks/AP photo

Long was hurt on a first-and-10 inside run when teammate Dion Sims, engaged with Jets rookie linebacker Frankie Luvu, fell backwards onto Long’s leg. Long immediately screamed in pain and teammates quickly motioned for medical personnel to come onto the field. Long was helped off the field and was unable to put any weight on his right foot.

Nagy reiterated Monday that the injury was not the same as the severe right ankle injury Long suffered in 2016 that required surgery to repair ligament and tendon damage. Long missed the final eight games of that season and the final four games of last season with a shoulder injury. The 6-6, 316-pound Long had started 55 of his first 56 games in the NFL in 2013-16, when he made the Pro Bowl three times.

Long had three surgeries in the offseason — on his shoulder, neck and elbow. The Bears brought him back cautiously, giving him rest days throughout training camp and into the season. He has started the first seven games.

“For him to go through what he’s gone through the last couple of years with injuries, you feel for the guy,” Nagy said. “He’s been doing real well. Since our first day in OTAs [offseason practices], he’s been a constant leader — very engaged in meetings. He’s done things the right way.

“Right now we’re hoping that it’s good news. But we won’t know for a little bit. But when we do find that out, then we’ve got to deal with it either way. He’s just got to stay mentally strong as much as he can.”

The Bears’ offensive resurgence under Nagy this season has coincided with continuity on their offensive line. Left tackle Charles Leno, Kush, center Cody Whitehair, Long and right tackle Bobby Massie started the first six games. And rookie James Daniels, who replaced Kush last week, had been splitting time with Kush the previous three games.

The Bears were 10th in the NFL in yards and eighth in net offensive points heading into the Monday Night Football game between the Patriots and Bills. Last year they were 30th in yards and 29th in points, when they had eight different line combinations.