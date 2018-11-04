Bears RB Jordan Howard sees ‘full steam’ TD run as a statement vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – All that stood between Bears running back Jordan Howard and the end zone in the final minute of the first half was safety Jordan Poyer.

Oh, poor Jordan Poyer.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” Howard said. “I just ran into him, and then he fell off. I just kept running, so I was pretty happy with that.”

Of course, he was. And he’ll like it even more when he sees it again on film.

Bears RB Jordan Howard ran over safety Jordan Poyer for a touchdown against the Bills. | Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Howard ran over Poyer at the 5-yard line en route to scoring on an 18-yard run to give the Bears a four-touchdown lead in the first half of their 41-9 drubbing of the Bills at New Era Field on Sunday.

He saw it as a statement.

“It definitely sets the tone,” Howard said. “I like that.”

There wasn’t too much to like about the Bears’ offensively against the Bills. Two defensive touchdowns by the Bears in the second quarter changed the game’s complexion.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 12 of 18 passes for only 135 yards, an ugly interception and a late touchdown to tight end Trey Burton.

But Howard’s second touchdown run definitely was a highlight. The entire offense celebrated with a group picture in the end zone.

Sprung by the Bear’s offensive line, which started with a strong block by rookie guard James Daniels, Howard accelerated right into Poyer and lowered his shoulder.

“I looked back and I got to see him run over the safety,” Trubisky said. “Poor guy. You don’t want Jordan in the open field, especially a safety. He’s got full steam ahead. We just have to keep on getting him into open space, and he’s going to make a defender pay, for sure.”

It’s also a big run that came after Bears coach Matt Nagy was filmed promising Howard that he would get him going this season. It was a moment caught last week against Jets during the team’s “Mic’d Up” video of Nagy.

“It’s pretty cool,” Howard said. “I feel like I can go talk to him about anything and tell him when I want the ball … tell him what I think is working and stuff like that. We have a pretty good relationship.”

It was tough sledding against the Bills, though. Howard finished with 47 rushing yards on 14 carries. But he also scored the Bears’ first touchdown on a one-yard run at 13:04 in the second quarter.

“We want more, and we’re ready for more,” said Howard, who has run for 439 yards and five touchdowns on 126 carries this season.

“We’re ready for the next challenge next week. We’re looking forward to it. It’s been an exciting season so far.”