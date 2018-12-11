Bears CB Bryce Callahan has broken bone in foot

Deon Bush and Bryce Callahan take the field against the Packers. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bryce Callahan broke a bone in his left foot Sunday night, according to a memorabilia company that canceled his Tuesday night appearance.

The Bears slot cornerback left Sunday night’s game in the second quarter. Coach Matt Nagy said Monday the Bears would evaluate his injured left foot before the start of Wednesday’s practice.

It’s unclear if the injury would send Callahan to injured reserve. The Bears could keep him on the active roster and hope for improvement before the playoffs begin the first week of January.

Callahan has been an integral part of a Bears defense that leads the NFL with 25 interceptions. The next-closest team, the Dolphins, have 19. No one else has more than 15. Callahan appeared in his 13th game Sunday, a career high. Even after missing most of the game, he has appeared in 77.4 percent of the Bears’ snaps. He had two sacks and two interceptions on the season, and has been a blitzing weapon for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

His injury is a rare one for the dominant Bears defense, where only outside linebacker Khalil Mack has missed significant time this year. He sat for two games with an ankle problem.

Rams coach Sean McVay, whose team plays with three receivers almost exclusively, called Callahan an “excellent nickel” last week. Bears coach Matt Nagy said last month that he didn’t know much about the Rice alum when he arrived.

“But I know a lot about him now,” he said. “One thing that Bryce does is he does it in practice all the time too. He plays well in the field. He plays physical. He’s not a big kid but he’s quick, he’s very instinctive and he’s tough for how big he is.”

The team figures to turn to Sherrick McManis to take his place on passing downs. The Northwestern alum played 56 percent of the Bears’ snaps during Sunday night’s win against the Rams, leading them in tackles.

McManis, who turns 31 next week, has one sack and one interception this season. He’s played 101 defensive snaps this year after totaling 49 in the past two years combined.

Elite Icons, which had scheduled an autograph signing in Lombard, wrote on its social media pages Tuesday afternoon that he’d broken his foot.

Callahan, who signed a $1.9 million restricted free agent tender with the Bears in April, will be a free agent at the end of the season.