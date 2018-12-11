The right Mattitude: Why a Packers tryout remains important to Bears’ Matt Nagy

On Sept. 11, 2001, Matt Nagy, the 23-year-old, record-setting quarterback from Delaware, left a hotel in Green Bay, boarded a white minivan and headed to a workout with the Packers. It was time to prove his worth to the NFL.

“People were coming in saying, ‘Did you hear what just happened? Did you hear what just happened?’ ” Nagy recalled. “We didn’t really know exactly, but we knew something in New York City. But it wasn’t a big deal for us because we didn’t know the details.”

Off Nagy went to the to the Packers’ practice “bubble,” as he called it, with more than a dozen other players who were invited to the tryout that morning.

When they returned, the world was different.

Bears coach Matt Nagy. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

“That’s when the news started breaking,” Nagy said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ The airplanes flew into the World Trade Center. We couldn’t believe it.”

The Packers took Nagy and other tryout players into their locker room, where their current players watched the news about the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington D.C.

“Brett Favre, LeRoy Butler, Dorsey Levens, Antonio Freeman … we were all just watching CNN together,” Nagy said. “Here I am, a 23-year-old in the locker room as a tryout guy and watching this go down on CNN with Brett Favre and all these guys.”

It was a surreal moment. Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11. In Nagy’s case, he happened to be with Favre, following his final workout for an NFL team.

The next several days were full of introspection for Nagy. The Packers didn’t extend him a contract offer, but without any flights or rental cars available, he was stranded in Green Bay for nearly a full week.

Nagy thought of his cousin who worked close to the World Trade Center, his own playing career and his future with his wife, Stacey, his high school sweetheart whom he recently married.

“To me, perspective is [that] there’s bigger things in life than football — and I know that’s hard to grasp,” Nagy said in an interview with the Sun-Times. “Perspective can be taken so many different ways, and for me, it’s the perspective of life, whether that’s family, friends [or] treating people the right way. [It’s] never thinking that you’re bigger than something else. That’s perspective.”

***

The night before the Bears declared their arrival as a contender with a 15-6 victory against the Rams at Soldier Field, Nagy delivered a speech at the team’s hotel that still makes players nod in approval when they’re asked about it.

“He was feeling it,” backup quarterback Chase Daniel said. “You could tell.”

Nagy ripped apart the headlines. Sunday’s prime-time matchup wasn’t about Mack vs. Donald or Trubisky vs. Goff or even Nagy vs. McVay.

“He just said, ‘Forget all that,’ ” cornerback Prince Amukamara said.

“It was just like, ‘Hey, man, just have belief, not only in yourself, but your teammates,’ ” Daniel added.

Or as receiver Allen Robinson described it, Nagy was “just being real.”

“This was about us,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of good players in this locker room. We have great coaches in this organization. We have great trainers. For us, everybody is in it.

“Everybody comes to work each and every day to, at the end of the week on Sunday night, be able to say we won. For him, he never wants us to really lose sight of that.”

***

Nagy doesn’t remember the exact route he took on his drive to Toledo, Ohio. But he remembered seeing American flags hanging from overpasses, listening to U2 on an endless loop, even though he’s not a big fan of them, and thinking.

And thinking some more.

His drive from Green Bay to Toledo, where he met Stacey and his mother before another long drive back home to Pennsylvania, is remembered for its personal reflection. His country was changing; and so was his life.

“I was at a point, where I’m out of college [and] I’m kind of figuring which direction I’m going to go,” Nagy said. “Am I going to get a chance in the NFL? Am I going to use my degree and become a teacher? Am I going to try a lower-level league in the football world? I would had been just married.”

His road trip followed five days in a Green Bay hotel room. Without any rental cars available, there wasn’t much to do.

“I just laid in my bed,” Nagy said. “I just watched CNN for five straight days. It just made you reflect on everything.”

Having perspective is an important aspect of Nagy’s coaching philosophy. It’s maintaining a belief that things, good and bad, happen for a reason.

Nagy’s messages aren’t empty, either. He acts on them, whether it’s attending the funeral of Chicago firefighter Juan Bucio or expressing his condolences to the family of slain Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez before a news conference.

“It doesn’t go unnoticed,” third-string quarterback Tyler Bray said. “He truly generally cares about not just football but the outside life.

“There is nothing fake about coach Nagy. What you see is what you get. There is much more to life than just football, and that’s how he goes about it and his approach to things. Any time you can shed light on something going on outside the building, he tries to do his best.”

***

“Club Dub” — the dance party that the Bears have following victories in their locker room — was closed for the night. The lights were back on.

But the players weren’t done celebrating their nationally-televised dismantling of the Rams. It was time to go “boom” with their coach.

“One more!” Nagy beckoned.

“BOOOOOOM!” everyone responded.

It’s all part of the vibe that Nagy has created. Players aren’t just buying into him; the entire team — one with a 9-4 record — is seemingly taking on their coach’s identity and attitude.

“Swag, having fun, being yourself,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “Everything is not pretty out there. But [it’s] the next play mentality — and just having fun.

“Nagy does a great job of telling us to not get complacent, to not reach our peak. [It’s] little things that young guys need [to hear], and the older guys echo it. We take on his identity: aggressive, smart and a love for the game of football.”

All the words used to describe Nagy when he was hired — obsessed, energetic, charismatic, passionate, genuine and authentic — still apply. He’s challenging players and coaches. But now, there is a contagious resilience, too.

“The biggest thing that I’ve seen than almost any team that I’ve ever been on is that this team, when things don’t go a certain way that we may want it, people don’t waver,” Robinson said. “We don’t point fingers. We don’t blame anybody. Everybody is all in it to figure out how we can create the best solution to bounce back.”

***

When Nagy thinks of 9/11, he thinks of standing in the same room as Favre, his five days spent in a hotel and his drive. But it all comes after thoughts for his cousin who was working in a building near the World Trade Center that day.

“He witnessed seeing everything,” Nagy said. “And I know he was completely scarred from that, and he has his own story. [It’s] just hearing from my aunt about how my cousin went through seeing that and how it affected him for years and years. It just put so many things into perspective.”

Everyone has their own story. Nagy remembers that in his current job. That’s life. Nagy would know from his own whirlwind journey, going from being a Div. I-AA quarterback to starring in the Arena League to selling real estate to breaking into the NFL as a coaching intern under Andy Reid.

“It happens during the season, obviously, the rollercoaster of emotions,” Nagy said. “And so you have to make sure that you handle each and every one of them.

“They all have their own situations, where they have things going on off field and things going on on the field. So I got to make sure that I’m at the forefront of all that.

“[It’s] keeping things in perspective and making sure that they get that, and they don’t ever get too high or too low is really a daily thing. But team-wise, we try to each week.”

After victories such as Sunday night against the Rams, it’s a reminder to his team that it wasn’t the Super Bowl.

That comes later.

“I looked back, and I often think: ‘What if [the Packers] would have signed me?’ ” Nagy said. “Then I also step back and say, ‘Well, I’m glad they didn’t because I wouldn’t be here right now.’ ”