Why the Bears are confident in QB Chase Daniel if he has to start again Sunday

It’s not often, if ever, that Charles Leno drives into Halas Hall without seeing Chase Daniel’s truck in the parking lot.

“I’m talking about real early — sun’s-not-even-up early,” the Bears left tackle said Tuesday. “He just comes into work every day, prepares like he’s a starter.”

The Bears’ respect level for their starting quarterback was already high before he made his first NFL start in almost four years on Thursday. And then he proved unshakeable in the 23-16 win against the Lions, completing 27-of-37 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 106.8 passer rating.

The Bears are confident they can win with him — if he’s needed again Sunday at the Giants.

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel passes against the Lions on Thursday. | Rick Osentoski/AP photo

“He’s a good quarterback,” right tackle Bobby Massie said. “There might have been some doubts coming into this game about what he can do and all that, but I think he shut all that up, coming in on short notice and playing the way he played.”

And acting the way he did.

“He’s a field general, man,” Massie said. “He’s gonna get you lined up and tell you what the [heck] you gotta do.”

The Bears’ practice Wednesday will be the first sign of whether the team intends to start Mitch Trubisky on Sunday. The starting quarterback hurt the A/C joint in his throwing shoulder Nov. 18 against the Vikings and hasn’t practiced since. The team said his injury isn’t serious.

Trubisky is itching to return, receiver Allen Robinson said.

“Any player doesn’t want to miss time,” he said. “Injuries are the toughest thing, because that’s the only thing you really can’t control as a player. You control the plays you make, you control your mistakes, but the one thing [you can’t control] are injuries.”

Daniel’s degree of difficult was significant, Robinson said — he didn’t have any game reps all season or practice snaps during the week. The Bears were limited to walk-throughs during their 85-hour turnaround between games.

“Just his command of the huddle, the communication,” Robinson said. “I think everybody stayed on the same page during the course of the game, and that’s a big thing on offense. It only takes one person to mess up a play.”

With a week’s worth of practice snaps, Daniel could have room to grow. Still, predicting a drastic uptick in his play would be foolish. He’s made three career starts in three separate years, and his average stat line isn’t that different than his showing Thursday: 21-for-31 for 195 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and three sacks.

Robinson said it’s “tough to say” how much better the 32-year-old could be with a full week to prepare.

“He’s a pro — he went out there with a few walk-throughs and played well, led us to a ‘W,’” Robinson said. “That would be up to see.”

The Bears would be comfortable with Daniel starting again, center Cody Whitehair said.

“We got a little bit of playing time with him,” he said. “So we think that if that’s the case, we’ll be fine.”

That’s why, all last week, Akiem Hicks preached to the Bears’ defensive line room that there was no reason to worry. Hicks, who played alongside Daniel with the Saints, knew the quarterback would play well.

“I’m just a believer,” Hicks said moments after the game ended. “He came out and proved me right.”

There’s no reason to think it can’t do it again — if he’s needed.

“This is what you pay him for,” Leno said. “This is why he’s one of the top backup quarterbacks — because he can come in and perform like a starter.”