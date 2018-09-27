Bears coach Matt Nagy: WR Anthony Miller won’t need shoulder surgery

Four days after Anthony Miller dislocated his left shoulder against the Cardinals, Bears coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t believe the rookie wide receiver will need surgery.

“That’s not something I see happening,” he said.

It seems unlikely that Miller, who sat out his second-straight practice Thursday, will play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Nagy has said that the pending bye week will influence the Bears’ caution in deciding whether their three injured players — cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper, who have hurt hamstrings, didn’t practice Thursday — will play.

Kevin White, the Bears’ former first-round pick, figures to see increased playing time. Nagy said he appreciates “how he’s been handling himself” despite playing 26 snaps this season.

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller makes a one-handed grab as he warms up Sunday. | Rick Scuteri/AP photo

“I really like his attitude right now,” Nagy said. “I like where he’s at. He’s coming out and doing everything that we’re asking him to do. There are certain times you get one play, one opportunity, one chance to make something happens, and it does and it snowballs to bigger and better things.”

Rookie Javon Wims, whose preseason play Nagy praised Thursday, could play, too. Nagy said players need to be prepared to contribute

“Whoever that is, whether that’s Javon or any other player, wide receiver — if it’s another position — those guys have got to be ready,” he said.