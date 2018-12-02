The Fridge, Part II? Bears DL Akiem Hicks scores on handoff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks ran for a 1-yard touchdown Sunday, evoking memories of another bulky defensive lineman — William “The Refrigerator” Perry — who took the occasional handoff for a touchdown.

On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Akiem Hicks and fellow defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris took the field in the Bears’ jumbo package. Hicks lined up as the upback — a fullback position, but to the left of tailback Jordan Howard.

Chase Daniel handed the ball off to Hicks, who plunged for a score. He celebrated by sprinting half the length of the field, and then back to the bench.

.@The_Dream99 IS THE FRIDGE 2.0 😲 #DaBears Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks dives in for a touchdown run against the New York Giants.| Seth Wenig/AP photo (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/33cXyC6QFt — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) December 2, 2018

Hicks was on offense for one play earlier this year, but did not touch the ball.

Perry had three touchdown runs — two for one yard and one for four — during the 1985 season. He then scored on a 1-yard plunge in the Bears’ 46-10 Super Bowl win against the Patriots.

Hicks and Perry are now two of three players ever to record a sack and rushing touchdown in the same game, per ESPN Stats and Info. The record dates to 1982, when sacks were made an official stat.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has an appreciation for Bears history — on the first play of the season, he ran a T-formation play called “Papa Bear Left.” It will be interesting to see if this play was named after Perry.