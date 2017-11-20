Bears don’t think OLB Leonard Floyd tore his ACL on Sunday

The Bears don’t believe that outside linebacker Leonard Floyd tore the ACL in his right knee Sunday — a rare stroke of luck, if not for this season’s availability, then at least for his training this offseason.

Coach John Fox couched the team’s optimism Monday, but there’s no doubt the injury, suffered at the start of the fourth quarter, could have been worse.

“To our knowledge at this point, right now, he did not (tear his ACL),” Fox said. “But that’s as of right now.”

Floyd “will miss some time,” Fox said, but the team wasn’t sure if he was headed to injured reserve. With only six games left, Floyd’s injury could cost him the season, even if it’s not catastrophic.

Leonard Floyd is carted off Sunday. (Getty Images)

“I think all of those options are available” Fox said. “Again, we’re still evaluating it..”

Floyd was injured Sunday when Kyle Fuller ran into his leg while both were trying to make a tackle.