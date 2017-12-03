Robbie Gould Watch: Perfect on 1st 4 tries in return to Soldier Field

Although kicker Robbie Gould said he’d love to return to Chicago, it appears some Bears fans would rather not have the team’s best kicker in franchise history back.

Gould was booed before his three field goal attempts in the first half, although their taunting didn’t seem to distract him.

Gould is single-handedly carrying the 49ers against the Bears Sunday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points so far. Gould was perfect on his first four field goal attempts from 33, 28, 35 and 34 yards, respectively.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) talks to Chicago Bears head coach John Fox before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Chicago.

It’s unclear why Bears fans booed Gould during his first two field goal attempts, especially since he didn’t leave on his own accord — it was the Bears who decided to cut him last September after his 11 years of service for Connor Barth.

Gould was the Bears last link to their 2005 team, and he is the Bears all-time leader in points (1,207) and accuracy (85.4).

But the decision to cut ties with Gould ultimately came down to this “what have you done for me lately” mentality. During the 2015 season, Gould missed three key field goal attempts. He missed a 40 and 36 yard field goal attempts in the Bears overtime home loss to the 49ers. He also missed a 50-yard attempt, which would’ve tied the Bears with the Redskins the following game.

Gould was spotted speaking with coach John Fox and punter Pat O’Donnel on the field before Sunday’s game.