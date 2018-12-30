Right guard Kyle Long started Sunday in his return from injured reserve, playing about 30 snaps before being replaced by Bryan Witzmann.
The three-time Pro Bowl player broke his right foot Oct. 28 against the Jets. The Bears activated him off IR on Saturday.
“I wouldn’t say it’s like riding a bike, but is somewhere near that,” Long said. “probably more like riding a skateboard — some balancing, and stuff like that, involved.”
Long figures to start the Bears’ playoff game, where he won’t be on a snap count.
“It was perfect, really, for him,” Nagy said. “We communicated after every drive to see how he felt. For him to get back into a game environment, hear the plays in the huddle and for him to play the way he played, I’m glad. I like where he’s at.”