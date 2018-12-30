Bears G Kyle Long feels strong in return from injured reserve

Right guard Kyle Long started Sunday in his return from injured reserve, playing about 30 snaps before being replaced by Bryan Witzmann.

The three-time Pro Bowl player broke his right foot Oct. 28 against the Jets. The Bears activated him off IR on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say it’s like riding a bike, but is somewhere near that,” Long said. “probably more like riding a skateboard — some balancing, and stuff like that, involved.”

Long figures to start the Bears’ playoff game, where he won’t be on a snap count.

“It was perfect, really, for him,” Nagy said. “We communicated after every drive to see how he felt. For him to get back into a game environment, hear the plays in the huddle and for him to play the way he played, I’m glad. I like where he’s at.”