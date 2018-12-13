Walking boot off, Bears G Kyle Long ‘progressing the right way’

Kyle Long shed the walking boot from his right foot earlier this week.

The Bears remain open to the possibility their three-time Pro Bowl right guard could return, either for the season finale against the Vikings or a potential playoff game.

“He’s progressing the right way,” coach Matt Nagy said Thursday. “He’s in good spirits, and that is a positive for us.”

Long hurt his foot in the Bears’ win against the Jets on Oct. 28. The Bears put him on injured reserve, meaning he could return to game action no sooner than Week 17.

Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long had his walking boot removed. | Jeff Haynes/AP photo

“It could be a possibility,” Nagy siad. “We just gotta see, though. It’s one of those deals, it’s just all is going to be dependent on how he heals from everything and then where he’s at and we’ll just continue to monitor that.”

Bryan Witzmann, who started 13 games for Nagy’s Chiefs, has settled in at right guard. The Bears are coming off their best rushing game of the season. They posted 194 net rushing yards in Sunday night’s win against the Rams, topping the 161 they gained in an overtime loss to the Dolphins.