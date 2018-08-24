Bears G Kyle Long ‘rejuvenated’ physically and mentally as preseason nears end

Kyle Long is two quarters of football — plus, probably, an offensive series — from the finish line.

After having three offseason surgeries — on his neck, left shoulder and left elbow — the Bears’ guard has spent the preseason having his snaps closely monitored. The Bears have given him regular days off practice — “Old man days,” Long calls them — to make sure he’s ready for the start of the regular season.

The Bears’ first-team offense figures to play the first half Saturday against the Chiefs. They’ll likely tack on the first drive of the third quarter, too, to see how the players react to halftime adjustments.

Make it through unscathed, and Long will have reached the regular season. Like the team’s other relevant players, he’ll spend the fifth preseason game wearing a baseball cap.

Bears guard Kyle Long practiced in Denver earlier this month. | David Zalubowski, AP photo

“I think the big thing is just getting an opportunity to go in, play a half, go in and come back out and get back ready to go,” Long said. “That’s something that we haven’t had an opportunity to do. You know with practice it never really stops — there’s no halftime at practice. You can try to simulate that, but you know it’s something that you need to go through.”

For someone who’s started only 17 games over the past two seasons because of injury, feeling comfortable is no small feat. Long began last season nowhere near 100 percent.

“I’m really proud of him right now of where he’s at — super proud,” coach Matt Nagy said. “I think he’s come a long way. He’s become a leader on that offensive line. He works hard. He knows probably just as much in some of our situational stuff as our quarterbacks. He takes it serious. That’s impressive from an offensive lineman.

“And not to mention he’s one of the biggest human beings I’ve ever been around. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Nagy got to know Long the old-fashioned way — not through text messages but, rather, face-to-face conversations. More than just the son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, the guard is one of the Bears’ most compelling, personable characters. He’s also one of the team’s oldest — among likely starters, only Sam Acho can claim more days on the earth than the guard, who turns 30 in December.

“He’s got a very unique personality — in a good way, right?” Nagy said. “I ended up figuring out who he was through some good personal conversations, just one-on-one with him, and you build trust among each other.”

It gave Long a boost, too.

“I feel great — I feel young,” Long said, “I’m rejuvenated with this staff. With the youth we have in the locker room … It’s amazing. When I first got here how much of a veteran team we had and now it’s such a young player-led team. And it’s fun to be around.”