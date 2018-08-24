Mitch Trubisky, most Bears starters to sit out Saturday vs. Chiefs

Mitch Trubisky won’t play another preseason snap. Neither will most of his fellow Bears starters.

Coach Matt Nagy told the team Friday that he will sit their starters in Saturday’s exhibition game, typically considered the “dress rehearsal” for most of the league. Nagy had planned to make the move if he was pleased with the quality of the team’s practices this week, a team spokesman said. He gave his starters extra snaps to make up for the potential lost work Saturday.

Nagy considered the fact that the Bears have trudged through the NFL’s second-longest preseason slate. Only the Ravens, who the Bears played in the Hall of Fame Game, began training camp earlier. Add in the fact that the Bears received extra offseason program practices as a result of hiring a new coach, and no team has practiced more since the conclusion of last year’s playoffs.

The move certainly won’t please the fans who enter Soldier Field for Saturday’s noon start against the Chiefs — the team’s first home game of the Nagy era. Still, the Bears hope that being conservative with their starters’ playing time means fewer injuries — not only Saturday but in the long run.

The Bears’ starters won’t play Thursday in the team’s fifth exhibition game, either. When they take the field for the season-opener Sept. 9 against the Packers, it will have been 22 days since most players faced another opponent, dating to a 24-23 victory Aug. 18 victory in Denver.

Nagy, a first-year head coach, has opened himself up to criticism if the Bears struggle in their opener. His usage of Trubisky, who the Bears hope becomes their franchise quarterback, stands in stark contrast to Trubisky’s usage last preseason. John Fox started Trubisky, then the backup, in the team’s final preseason game — typically considered meaningless, except for back-of-the-roster battles — last year. Trubisky handed the ball off the first nine times he was under center, but finished 2-for-5 for 10 yards, in part because he came off the bench to spell the injured Connor Shaw in the fourth quarter.

Nagy apparently has apparently seen enough from his second-year quarterback in what amounts to barely more than a half of preseason football. Trubisky attempted only 18 passes over two preseason games, completing 11 for 94 yards. He threw a touchdown and an interception and finishes the preseason with a passer rating of 70.1.

After sitting out the Hall of Fame Game, Trubisky played only 10 snaps in the Bears’ second preseason contest against the Bengals, completing 2-of-4 passes for four yards. Saturday against the Broncos, Trubisky took 30 snaps and completed 9-of-14 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. His final pass of the preseason was an interception; with 6:26 left in the first half on Saturday, his attempt over the middle to running back Tarik Cohen was intercepted by Broncos safety Justin Simmons. Nagy said after the game that the pick was a result of Cohen’s imprecise route.

Since Nagy’s arrival, the Bears have been open about how they taught Trubisky the offense . Nagy said he wanted to force-feed the scheme during offseason activities to see what he could handle, and then taper off as the team drew closer to games.

The coach spent all week leading Trubisky through the team’s game plan against the Chiefs, the first time all offseason the Bears have specifically prepared for an opponent.

“It’s been a lot different,” Trubisky said Wednesday night. “I get to know a lot more about my opponent, a lot more preparing going into it. … It’s been fun just learning how coach ‘Nags’ gameplans throughout the week.”

The Bears hope that Trubisky can apply some of the lessons he learned this week, even if he’s not playing. His health is the most important ingredient to his team’s success. Chase Daniel, his backup, has started only two games in eight seasons. The most recent came at the end of the 2014 season.

Daniel figures to work alongside the Bears’ second-string offense Saturday. It will be telling to see whether receiver Kevin White, the former first-round pick who played into the second half last week, earned a day off. Those who do figure to make the team.

Sitting the starters would have made for a great opportunity for linebacker Roquan Smith, the first-round pick who missed the first 29 days of training camp due to a contract dispute. But Smith felt tightness in his left hamstring Tuesday and was severely limited in practice all week. While Nagy wouldn’t make it official Thursday, he admitted that Georgia alum making his NFL debut Saturday was unlikely.