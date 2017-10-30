Bears ILB Jerrell Freeman suspended 10 games for PED use

Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman was suspended 10 games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.

He will The violation marked his second in less than a year; he was suspended four games last season for the offense in November, which he blamed on inadvertently taking a banned prescription medication.

“I hate to say I’m sorry again, but I am sorry,” Freeman wrote in a statement Monday. “I’ve been on IR all year and you try and stay out of sight, but sorry for the distraction.

“I had been lying to friends, family and loved ones when it comes to the question of, ‘Are you OK?’ Knowing my career may be over due (to) everything that came with the head injury (that’s been purposely downplayed by me), memory loss and all, has actually been a bit of a struggle.

“That being said, there’s no excuse to cope witha ny problems by taking any kind of pills. I don’t know my future, but a big thanks to the Bears and the NFL. If I would have used their programs and services earlier than I did, I wouldn’t be in this situation. Sorry again for the distraction.”

Freeman has been on injured reserve since he tore a pec in Week 1. Though he is out for the season, his suspension starts immediately — without pay.