Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

Michael White photographed the artistic image below on the lakefront to start 2019 off right. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

“It’s confusing the plants and the birds. There are still flocks of sandhills, not many but still, flying over. I believe I heard a meadowlark at Killdeer Wetland this morning. And the woman from whom I get my chicken eggs gave me some goose eggs because hers are laying. On some afternoons you can see moths or some flying critter out dancing in the sunlight.” Georgiana

A: Even the brief return to winter hasn’t altered an odd winter.

1,695: Record number of bald eagle nests occupied by breeding adults in Wisconsin in 2018, an increase of 105 nests from 2017. Click here for the detailed story.

“Well, on a positive note, there won’t be any more parking restrictions for Burnham [Harbor].”

Christian Howe, after the Bears gut-wrenching loss last Sunday

Thursday: Andrew Ragas, “Catch Big Smallmouth Bass,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Oak Forest Community Center, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15: Final day, south zone pheasant, quail and partridge

Thursday, Jan. 17: Canada goose season, north zone, ends

Friday-next Sunday, Jan. 18-20: Second late-winter and CWD deer seasons

Next Sunday, Jan. 20: Archery deer ends . . . Archery turkey ends. . . . Duck hunting, south zone, ends

Saturday-next Sunday, Jan. 19-20: Palatine, palatineparks.org

Feb. 23-24: Essex, (815) 458-3568

Through Sunday, Jan. 13: Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show, McCormick Place South

Through Sunday, Jan. 13: All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Through Sunday, Jan. 13: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Through Sunday, Jan. 13: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Friday-next Sunday: Muskie Expo Chicago, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Friday-next Sunday: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Feb. 9: Lake County banquet, Antioch, VFW. Contact Doug Magno, (847) 401-2678

Feb. 7: McHenry Fox Flyway dinner, D’Andrea Banquets, Crystal Lake. Contact Brian Diedrich, (815) 355-0803

