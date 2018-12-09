Bears inactives: QB Mitch Trubisky to play, WR Kevin White a healthy scratch

Mitch Trubisky is back.

The Bears quarterback, as expected, is active for Sunday night’s game against the Rams. Tyler Bray, the third-string quarterback who was used as insurance during Chase Daniel’s starts, is not.

“I think in general we’re looking for production from the entire offense, not just Mitch,” general manager Ryan Pace told the team’s official pregame show on WBBM-AM. “There’s really been steady growth throughout the season and again we’ve talked about this a lot, but a lot of new players playing together and getting comfortable in the scheme, and I think you’re going to continue to see that progression.”

As for Trubisky’s scrambling, Pace said he wants he wants his quarterback to stay instinctive.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is starting Sunday night. | David Banks/AP photo

“You don’t want them to play cautious — you want them to cut loose,” he said. “And I think there’s a lot of examples of quarterbacks around our league that utilize their athleticism to their advantage but don’t take the unnecessary risk. And Mitch understands that.”