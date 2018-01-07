Bears interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for head coach job

The morning after his Chiefs blew a 21-3 lead in a first-round playoff loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy interviewed with the Bears for their head coaching job Sunday morning in the Kansas City era.

The Bears could not interview him until after Saturday’s playoff game, per league rules.

Like Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Nagy is only 39 years old. His offensive playcalling has been limited to the last six games — but those six games have been remarkable. Nagy took over play-calling duties when the Chiefs were 6-5 in early December; head coach Andy Reid gave him the controls. The Chiefs finished the regular season 4-1, averaging 28.6 points to reach the playoffs. The Chiefs struggled Saturday after tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion.

If the Bears believe Nagy’s final month-and-a-half is indicative of his offensive prowess, the coach becomes one of the most compelling on the interview circuit. The Bears can talk to him all they want now that his season is over. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is the only Bears head coach candidate who can say the same.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy stands on the field watching warm ups in November. (AP)

Nagy marked the sixth such interview in five days. General manager Ryan Pace, who is traveling with chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips, interviewed Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo on Saturday morning. He met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday night after flying in from Minnesota, where he interviewed Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur that morning. Pace’s first two interviews were with defensive coordinator: the Bears’ own Vic Fangio on Wednesday and the Vikings’ George Edwards on Thursday.

The Bears are not known to have any other official requests submitted for interviews. They’d expressed interest in Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks early in the process, but sources said later in the week that they’d yet to officially ask to speak with him. They can’t until after the Panthers play the Saints on Sunday, regardless.