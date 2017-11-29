Bears LB Danny Trevathan returns to practice a month after calf injury

After practicing for the first time since Oct. 27, Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan believes he’ll play Sunday against the 49ers.

Trevathan, who strained his calf against the Saints, was limited in practice Wednesday.

“I’m just gonna go day-by-day,” Trevathan said Wednesday. “It feels good. It feels good to be out there, to be honest. I was just sitting around, you know. I’m just grateful to be out there, and I’m going to stay out there as long as I can.”

Calf injuries are notoriously tricky.

Danny Trevathan returned to Bears practice. (Getty Images)

“I think we went about it the right way,” Trevathan said. “I’m back now.”

The Bears need him. They’ve allowed 27 points per game in the last three games without him, after giving up 21.4 in their first eight games.

“We gotta get better as a team,” Trevathan said. “We show it in spurts. But we gotta go ahead and strive for four quarters.”

Coach John Fox said he looked good in practice.

“Anytime you have a starter out it can be problematic,” Fox said. “But the rest of the players have to carry the load. It would be good to potentially have him back this week.”