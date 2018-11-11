Bears WR Allen Robinson was the better man against the Lions’ coverage

For receiver Allen Robinson, getting back into the flow of the Bears’ offense and re-connecting with quarterback Mitch Trubisky meant winning one-on-one matchups. He expected to get them against the Lions.

“We knew that this was a man-based defense,” Robinson said. “So our main goal was just to make sure that we won those one-on-one’s.”

Robinson did that in emphatic fashion. In his first game after missing two in a row with an ailing groin, Robinson made six catches on eight targets for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears’ 34-22 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday.

“He made a huge impact,” Trubisky said. “Obviously, all the catches he made and the touchdown catches, he’s just so hard to cover one-on-one. He’s another dynamic weapon for this offense and another guy to account for. I’m going to continue to look for him.”

Bears WR Allen Robinson celebrates the victory against the Lions. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

When Trubisky found Robinson for a 36-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter, he had gone through his full progression, looking from left to right. Robinson was covered one-on-one by cornerback DeShawn Shead and a made falling back-shoulder catch against him.

“That’s how it ended up,” Trubisky said.

Of course, it was a matchup that Trubisky liked. He also hit Robinson on a quick slant from the slot against defensive back Nevin Lawson for a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Robinson easily beat Lawson with his release and turned a five-yard catch into a touchdown and a 34-10 advantage for the Bears.

“That’s what I’ve always been able to bring to the table,” Robinson said. “Being able to set people up and just going out there and winning those one-on-one matchups. That’s the most important thing. We knew that we were going to have a lot of one-on-ones.

“All week, we all stayed honed in to our releases, top of the routes, catch points and all that because we knew that there would be just one person there, and if we could beat that one person, we had some chances to make some big plays.”

It was Robinson’s most productive game since making nine catches for 147 yards in a 38-17 win for the Jaguars against the Titans on Christmas Eve of 2016.

But it also was exactly what the Bears expect of him after signing him to a three-year, $42 million contract this past offseason. Robinson has 31 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

“He just knows how to use his body and run great routes that create separation,” Trubisky said. “And when the ball’s in the air, it’s No. 12’s ball.”