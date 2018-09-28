Bears notebook: Prince Amukamara out vs. Bucs; Kevin Toliver faces huge test

The Bears depth at cornerback will be tested against the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL and red-hot quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday.

Starting cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and back-up cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) will not play against the Buccaneers at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday. Undrafted rookie Kevin Toliver is expected to start against the Buccaneers — a huge test against Fitzpatrick, who set an NFL record by throwing for 400 or more yards in three consecutive games in the first three games of the season.

Toliver played 22 snaps against the Cardinals last week, after Amukamara suffered the hamstring injury.

“It’s going to be a really good opportunity for him, and he’s handled himself well in practice all week long,” Nagy said of Toliver, a former five-star prospect who had an up-and-down career at LSU. “The stage isn’t too big for him. He comes from a big-time school. He’s played in front of a lot of people in big-time games.”

Bears cornerback Kevin Toliver (33) closes in on Bills wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (3) in a preseason game at Soldier Field. Toliver, who know wears No. 22, is expected to play in place of injured starter Prince Amukamara against the Buccaneers on Sunday at Soldier Field. | David Banks/AP photo

Miller out

Rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller is out with a shoulder injury he suffered against the Cardinals last week. Nagy said Miller will be replaced “by committee,” but indicated Josh Bellamy is first in line.

“He’s the one who’s really jumped in and done a good job in that [slot] role,” Nagy said. “He knows this offense, from being together in 2013 and he’s a smart kid who understands it and he can play all three positions.”

Streaking



The Bears are trying to win three consecutive games for the first time Weeks 1-3 of the 2013 season under Marc Trestman. No other NFL team has a longer three-game streak drought.

Nagy was mentored by Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who has had winning streaks of five or more games in each of his five seasons with the Chiefs — including 11 in 2015 and nine in 2013.

“What was great about coach Reid during those streaks was he never let anybody slide,” Nagy said. “There was zero complacency. From coaches down to players, it didn’t matter. There was never looking ahead.

“Then you need to have a pulse of your team and know physically … and mentally where they’re at. And then explaining to them that details matter. He’s a master at that. I’ve learned from that and I’m trying to get to that point in this. To the players, what I’m explaining to them is, we haven’t done anything yet. We’re three games into the year and we’re 2-1.”