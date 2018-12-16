Bears beat rival Packers to clinch NFC North title

The Bears clinched the NFC North title Sunday afternoon in the most appropriate way possible — by handing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a thorn in their paw for a decade, his first interception in 403 throws.

Safety Eddie Jackson caught the tipped pass with about three minutes left in regulation to secure an eventual 24-17 victory at Soldier Field — and the Bears’ first divisional title since 2010.

The after-effects — Jackson, who figures to be named to the Pro Bowl this week, had to be helped off the field after hurting his ankle while trying to give himself up on the return — have two weeks to sort themselves out. The 10-4 Bears will, at the least, host a wild-card playoff game at Soldier Field. They have the inside track for the NFC’s No. 3 playoff seed.

Sunday cemented the turnaround that general manager Ryan Pace was hoping for when he fired coach John Fox on New Year’s Day and replaced him with Matt Nagy, the Chiefs offensive coordinator with no head coaching experience. After vowing to change the culture of a moribund franchise, Nagy made his latest emphatic statement Sunday. The Bears’ win against the Packers was only their second in 11 tries.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen carries the football Sunday at Soldier FIeld. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky went 20-for-28 for 235 yards, two touchdowns an a 120.4 passer rating in his second game back from injury.

Running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen each scored a first-half touchdown for the Bears. The former ran for nine yards through a wide open hole in the middle of the line with about two minutes to play in the first quarter. The Packers countered with a 41-yard Mason Crosby field goal.

With about a minute and a half left in the first half, Cohen took a handoff 22 yards to move the ball to the Packers’ 30. Two plays later, he caught a 12-yard pass along the right sideline, kept his feet in bounds and dove for a touchdown over the right pylon in the north end zone. It was the same one where Benny Cunningham had fumbled out of bounds in last year’s meeting with the Packers at Soldier Field, all-but-ending Fox’s Bears stint.

Crosby kicked a 43-yard field goal to start the second half and put the Packers within eight.

Then Nagy got too cute.

On the Bears’ next possession, they Bears faced fourth-and-2 from the Packers’ 49-yard line. They trotted out the punt team — and tried a fake. Patrick Scales snapped the ball to Cunningham, the up-back, who plunged forward — and lost a yard.

It took the Packers five plays to find the end zone. Rodgers completed two passes for 38 yards and Jamaal Williams ran twice for 12, including a 10-yard score with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

Down 14-12, the Packers went for two — and got it when Rodgers found Davante Adams.

The Bears turned to gadgets again. On the second play of the fourth quarter, with the game still tied, the Bears faced third-and-1 from the Packers 23. Nagy put Cohen in a shotgun snap and ran a Wildcat play. He faked a handoff up the middle to Howard — and fumbled the ball. Dean Lowry, the Packers’ defensive lineman who played at Northwestern, fell on it.

As they had all day, the Bears’ defense was smothering when it needed to be. They forced their second three-and-out of the day — the Packers lost three yards — to force a punt.

Helped by a Packers holding penalty on the punt, the Bears started with the ball at Green Bay’s 45. The Packers were flagged for pass interference and then a defensive hold on two separate incompletions. Facing second-and-8 from the 13, Trubisky looked left and threw to wide-open tight end Trey Burton, who ran a corner route into the end zone, for a 21-14 lead.

The Bears’ defense forced another three-and-out — this time, Rodgers lost five yards on a Khalil Mack sack and then threw two incompletions. Running back Tarik Cohen took their punt 44 yards up the left sideline to give the Bears the ball at the Packers’ 15.

Three plays later, though, Cohen caught a pass and ran out of bounds just shy of the first-down marker. Rather than go for it on fourth-and-1, Nagy did the prudent thing, kicking a 24-yard field goal to go up 10 with 6:46 to play.

Crosby made a 45-yard field goal with 11 seconds to play, but the Packers’ onside kick failed.