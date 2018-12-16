Can the Bears make a Super Bowl run with QB Mitch Trubisky? You bet: ‘It’s lit’

Mitch Trubisky was in a festive mood when he stepped to the lectern at Soldier Field, and his attire — a Bears-themed ugly Christmas sweater that he bought for the quarterbacks and came with flashing lights — proved it.

“Do you guys want the lights on or lights off?” he asked.

“On,” several reporters replied.

“Gotcha, here you go,” Trubisky said. “It’s lit.”

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky threw two touchdowns passes against the Packers. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Yes, it is “lit.” That’s what the kids these days would have called the Bears’ “Club Dub” dance party following their 24-17 victory against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday.

It’s “lit” because the Bears won the NFC North for the first time since 2010.

“We know that nobody really believed in us on the outside in the preseason or even throughout the season,” Trubisky said. “But we knew what type of team we had.”

It’s “lit” because the Bears eliminated the rival Packers and Rodgers — who tweaked his groin along the way — from playoff contention and avenged their season-opening loss.

“When we go through adversity, we just become closer together,” Trubisky said. “We make sure that it makes us better. That’s what we have done all season long.”

It’s “lit” because the Bears already have won 10 games under coach Matt Nagy in his first season after winning only five last year.

“I knew he was the right guy,” Trubisky said. “He’s got that vibe about him that everybody wants to be around him, that everybody wants to play hard for him.”

And it’s “lit” because the Bears have Trubisky, who not only is proving to be a resilient quarterback but a young, capable one that you can win a Super Bowl with this year and beyond. The Bears are on the right path, and that starts with having Trubisky functioning well under Nagy.

“It’s the whole ups and downs of the season,” Trubisky said. “[It’s] not getting too high, not getting too low. Continue to just get better, embrace the whole process and enjoy it while we’re doing it.”

Trubisky did what he wanted to do against the Packers. His goal was to stack completions with the Packers limiting potential big plays and to avoid adverse situations on third downs.

“That was just my mindset this whole game,” said Trubisky, who was 20-for-28 for 235 yards and two touchdowns for a 120.4 passer rating.

“Don’t do anything crazy. Don’t try to make a splash. Just completions after completions, and it resulted in first downs, and it helped create a rhythm within the offense that helped all day.”

Coming off an erratic, three-interception performance on national television against the Rams and with for the NFC North for the taking, Trubisky outplayed Rodgers from start to finish on Sunday.

Trubisky played within Nagy’s system and distributed the ball to eight different playmakers. His side-armed throw to running back Tarik Cohen in the right flat was an example. Cohen turned it into a 12-yard score.

But Trubisky’s own play-making ability still factored into the victory. His best play arguably was eluding blitzing safety Eddie Pleasant on third-and-seven, scrambling to his left and completing a 23-yard pass down the Bears’ sideline to tight end Adam Shaheen.

It was the type of play that even Trubisky’s harshest critics would praise.

“He went out there and he was Mitch Trubisky,” said receiver Allen Robinson, who made three catches for 54 yards. “He led us to this NFC North championship.”

The Bears have emerged as a contender because of their defense but also because of Trubisky. He’s still getting better, too. His 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trey Burton not only broke up a 14-14 tie early in the fourth quarter; it proved to be the final difference.

Trubisky is allowed to be full of Christmas cheer because of it.

“This is me,” Trubisky said of his sweater. “Shout out to nflshop.com, if you want to get your light-up sweater. It’ll be lit.”

Just like Trubisky and the Bears.